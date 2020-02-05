Trump gives gifts to friends while applying policies that do millions of damage

Generosity is a central part of the populist mythos of Donald Trump. In exchange for loyalty, he says, he can give you wonderful things: get your job back in the coal mine! Lower prices for your recipes! A loved one in the army can come home from their overseas commitment! Or someone in prison can get an early release!

These gifts are party items: they usually serve to raise the status of the person who gives them and to make their recipients think that everyone is enjoying themselves. It’s a lazy comparison to compare last night’s State of the Union Address with a reality show; a better analogy is that Trump’s good will is nothing more than PR philanthropy of companies supplied by a head of state.

Look at the headlines: Trump has announced that Rush Limbaugh will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of his unwavering support for conservative values ​​over the past three decades. Certainly, Limbaugh used that platform to passionately argue for any kind of social progress using the most racist and discriminatory rhetoric possible, but now he will die with the highest civilian honor that our country grants around his neck.

A few weeks ago, the US was on the verge of war with Iran, following the short-sighted decision of the Trump government to massively escalate tensions by killing one of Iran’s best generals. But in the State of the Union, Trump reunited Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams of the 82nd Airborne with his family after a seven-month deployment in Afghanistan.

This is Trump’s entire game plan: in the absence of systemic change, it is an effective political strategy to have a few specific examples of generosity that you can point to when someone claims that your policies have caused millions of damage.

We have seen this again and again. On Sunday, during the Super Bowl, Trump published an advertisement in which he recommended his efforts to reform criminal law, illustrated by emotional testimonies from families who benefited from the First Step Act. That gift is real: first proposed during the Obama administration, the First Step Act reduces mandatory minimum penalties for some non-violent drug offenses, and probably reunited some families early (Trump was honored because Mitch McConnell refused to vote on it until the end of 2018. ) But the successes only apply to three percent of the approximately 181,000 federal prisoners, and it also contains provisions that benefit the private prison companies that run halfway through houses that many of those prisoners are released from.

In the Carrier furnace factory, which Trump famously rescued in his first year in office, job retention soon changed to despair, as employees remained convinced that their employer was only waiting for a more political moment to close the facility. But Trump can and will still claim a Blue Collar Boom because of targeted examples of goodwill that only serve to improve his own ego.

In his speech on Tuesday, Trump boasted about the 7 million Americans who got rid of the stamp rolls. While Trump fought for superficial jobs in the rust belt, he cut SNAP benefits several times, removing 700,000 unemployed Americans from the program with new work requirements. In Puerto Rico, destroyed by a hurricane in the first year of his presidency, Trump steadily cut SNAP benefits for communities that still had to deal with the effects of the storm. One thing this system makes clear is who is appreciated and who is not: helping an entire island of desperate Americans does much less than delaying layoffs at a factory in the Midwest. Food vouchers are unfortunately a perfect example of a society that uses collective resources to take care of itself. The generosity is systemic, not personal, which means that there is nothing in it for Trump. People at a party rarely stop to ask if the caterers are paid well, but they remember the goodie bags on the way out.

And as any child can tell you, the gifts you get as party items rarely last long.