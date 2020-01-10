Trump for now cancels war with Iran to wage aggressive Soleimani campaign

Loading...

A week after he ordered the death of the Iranian chief general and only a few days after he swore to strike Iranian military or cultural sites “stronger than ever before” if they dared to retaliate against American citizens or property, Donald Trump declared victory following Tehran’s reprisals so that he could move on to other important things, such as using Qassem Soleimani’s coup to campaign for 2020.

In the aftermath of the confrontation, even the war hawks and the best advisers around President Trump agreed with him for the time being, instead of increasing the number of bodies.

And that suits the president very well. He is content to boast of his achievements and get out of this cycle of news – even if the administration has kept its posture towards belligerent Iran, what analysts warn could lead to a resumption of increased hostilities. Either way, Trump and his team were more than happy to wage an aggressive campaign for the immediate outcome of the United States and Iran on the brink of total war.

Thursday night – shortly after the House of Representatives voted 224 to 194 to prevent Trump from going to war with Iran – the president launched track 2020 and literally started campaigning on his actions throughout of the crisis.

“Soleimani was actively planning new attacks and he was looking very seriously at our embassies and not just the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump said, without citing any evidence, to the cheering crowd at his rally in Toledo, Ohio. “But we stopped him and we stopped him quickly, and we stopped him cold.”

The president also took advantage of the Soleimani strike to target the 2020 Democratic contenders and his political enemies in the next dismissal trial.

“Crazy Bernie (Sanders) condemned the US military strike on Soleimani, the world’s number one terrorist … and we have people like Nancy Pelosi … they’re all trying to say,” How dare you get him out of this way? “You should get permission from Congress … so that we can call the” fake news “that is out there and that we can spread it,” Trump said on stage.

Some senior administration officials have warned that it has only been a few days since the American strike that brought out Soleimani, Iran’s greatest military chief, and that the consequences of Trump’s order may not appear for weeks , or even months, depending on how Iran and its proxies respond in the future. Fewer interventionist voices in the conservative movement, however, warn that hawks around the president are ensuring that politics remains fundamentally belligerent without a clear exit ramp, even if the missiles are not currently firing.

“I think there is daylight between what the president wants in terms of his Middle East policy and what his senior advisers want,” said William Ruger of the Charles Koch Institute. “I fear his key advisers will lock him up where it makes sense for him to take steps that help us climb the ladder.”

However, President Trump’s nationalist foreign policy leanings are not really rooted in principles of non-intervention or peace. Since his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump has, sometimes in the same breath, criticized President George W. Bush’s doctrine and the war in Iraq as absolute disasters based on lies, then turned around and approved the reinvasion of Iraq, committing war crimes abroad and torturing people, intensifying bombing campaigns, etc. Trump’s policy since his inauguration in 2017 has reflected these seemingly dual impulses.

In June, the president told White House reporters that he was leaning toward restraint and potential diplomatic ambitions with Iran, only to be revealed later the same day that he was going to clear up the strikes. soldiers against Iran, even though he knew the number of bodies could be high. He dramatically canceled strikes almost at the last minute.

Following the Soleimani massacre, Trump and his administration maintained this back-and-forth and, at times, cognitive dissonance, arguing that the massive escalation of this president was, in fact, a strategic move for “de-escalation.” And a possibility of more stability and peace in the region.

And after the days of this chaotic and violent tit-to-tat between the Washington official and the Tehran regime, the president now tells his relatives that he wants to lower the temperature for now, and not to risk immediately to light a new, full-blown war in the Middle East, according to three people who discussed the issue with him this week. Trump has long feared that this could potentially trigger knock-on effects that would wipe out the U.S. economic gains he intends to pursue throughout the 2020 elections.

Trump has also said he wants to make the murder of Soleimani one of his greatest victories and best achievements, just as he entered an election year. In the days that followed, the president repeatedly boasted to long-standing advisers and associates how the disappearance of the Iranian general is “greater than bin Laden,” two people familiar with his private words.

In October, Trump argued that his administration’s operation that killed ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was also more important than Osama bin Laden’s raid, ordered by then President Barack Obama in 2011 and the Obama team campaigned on in 2012.

For Trump’s re-election campaign, the Soleimani strike is another golden opportunity to rally supporters, raise money and denounce allegedly anti-American liberals. Calls for fundraising and scheduling of the Trump team in Iran went into high gear two days after Soleimani’s death.

“ANOTHER dead terrorist,” said the subject of an email Sunday from the Trump Make America Great Again committee, a joint fundraising committee for the Trump campaign and the RNC.

“While radical Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, Ilhan Omar and Bernie Sanders are busy criticizing me for killing a murderous terrorist,” read the email, writing in Trump’s voice, “my administration is busy holding on. our promise to support our military and put America FIRST. “He asked the recipients to answer yes or no to the question:” Do you believe America has the largest army in the world? “

The committee followed the next day with another list-building email complaining that “the corrupt media is trying to negatively film this HUGE achievement.” They took a short break to falsely cover up the impeachment scam in order to make Qassem Soleimani a coveted world leader. It’s ridiculous.”

On Wednesday, the Trump MAGA committee sent another email promoting the president’s speech on the Iranian conflict that day. He again sought to create the group’s mailing list with a survey. “How would you rate President Trump’s presidential speech?” He asked, and offered four options: “historic”, “great”, “good” – and “other”.

But the Trump team’s zeal for campaigning on the strike in Iran also clashes with public opinion. According to a recent poll, a majority of Americans, 52% to 34%, think the Trump administration’s latest measures against Iran are “reckless” and make the country less safe.

Admittedly, the crisis stopped more than it passed. The overwhelming majority of the right, from neoconservatives to nationalists, in the administration and on the Internet, met last week behind the military confrontation with Iran. Fighting a lonely battle to get Trump to change course, sources said, were a few GOP figures such as Senator Rand Paul.

Paul, generally non-interventionist, was in contact with Trump during the fallout. His message, according to a source close to the Kentucky senator, was that unless the administration engages in active diplomacy with Tehran, the conflict may not escalate, but it will not defuse either. (The president and the senator spoke on the phone on Wednesday.) That leaves American-Iranian tensions very combustible, with Iraqi Shiite militias – who have vowed to take revenge on Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, also killed, an Iraqi paramilitary commander – in position to relaunch a war. Essentially, Paul argues that de-escalation is not enough and considers that the debate is critical within the administration.

“Right now, we have to find a way to get back to diplomacy, and that’s the battle,” said the source. “Otherwise, you stop (a war) temporarily.”

It was the opposite message from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the administration’s most influential foreign policy figure. Pompeo, the engine of the post-Iran deal strategy known as Maximum Pressure, wants Iran to functionally capitulate in its geopolitical strategy in exchange for a big deal with Washington. Paul openly told Trump that he sees maximum pressure as madness unless diplomacy can predict a reduction in tension.

The problem, according to the source close to Paul, is that the administration is united in its posture of confrontation in a way that does not fit on other hot spots of foreign policy like North Korea or Afghanistan. An aide to a left congressman joked that the most realistic hope of the doves is that Trump will listen to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s dislike of the war against Iran. (Indeed, Trump has already used Carlson’s private advice on the war and Iran.)

Ruger, a non-interventionist, thinks Trump doesn’t want another Middle East war. The problem is that “the maximum pressure causes the feedback that we see. The maximum pressure is climbing, “he said. “It could lead Iran to face a choice to go to the United States, which we know from history that states are reluctant to do, or try to get out of the box in some way. another ”by renewed violence.

