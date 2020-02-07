Trump fires two major impeachment cases – Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland

By Kaitlan Collins, Kristen Holmes, Katelyn Polantz, Gloria Borger, Kevin Liptak, Jim Acosta and Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) – President Donald Trump released two key witnesses of the impeachment on Friday and released Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, Ukraine’s leading expert on the National Security Council and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

A Trump advisor said the layoffs of key impeachment witnesses should send a message that it will not be tolerated to stand against the president.

“Rinse the pipes,” said CNN adviser. “It was necessary.”

According to a statement by his lawyer, Vindman was kicked out of his role Friday months earlier than expected. Vindman was due to leave in July, but had told his colleagues in the past few weeks that he would likely be leaving soon.

Sondland said in a statement on Friday that he would be removed from his post.

“I was informed today that the President intends to recall me immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” said Sondland. “I am grateful to President Trump for giving me the opportunity to serve Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support and the extraordinary and dedicated professionals of the United States Mission to the European Union. I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here has been that Highlight of my career. “

The layoffs seem to retaliate for Vindman and Sondland’s explosive statements against the House impeachment investigation late last year, both of which were subpoenaed. During the public hearings last fall, the duo gave investigators of the House impeachment proceedings some of the worst statements and quickly became a target for Trump’s supporters, both inside and outside the government. The layoffs take place two days after the Senate trumped Trump in two impeachment procedures that were largely partisan.

Trump had continued to face the face of Vindman’s testimony during the impeachment investigation and announced his release early Friday.

“Well, I’m not happy with him,” said Trump. “You think I should be happy with him? I’m not.”

Sondland’s ties to the White House and Trump had deteriorated since his testimony. A person familiar with the situation says Sondland’s ties to the White House and Trump have been badly frayed since he testified last year. He once effectively had Trump on speed dial or the equivalent of the president, but has not spoken to Trump since his appearance. He was also removed from monitoring the Ukrainian portfolio, which was not directly related to his position as EU ambassador.

Vindman was released early

Vindman, an excellent veteran born in Ukraine, was escorted by the White House security service and said that his services were no longer needed, according to his lawyer David Pressman.

Pressman said in a statement that it is clear that he was released for the impeachment testimony.

“There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over, why there is now one less soldier deployed to the White House in this country,” Pressman said. “LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth. His honor, his commitment to the right frightened the powerful.”

He added, “The truth is not partisan. If we allow truthful voices to be silenced, if we ignore their warnings, there will eventually be no one left to warn us.”

His twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Windman, a lawyer with the National Security Council, was also “suddenly fired without explanation, despite over two decades of loyal service in the country,” said Pressman, leaving the White House compound alongside Alex Vindman.

Yevgeny Windman had never testified or spoken publicly about the Ukraine saga. “He deeply regrets that he will not be able to continue his service in the White House,” Pressman said in a statement.

Before the impeachment investigation was initiated, the Vindman brothers often came to work together.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said: “We do not comment on personnel issues.”

Vindman is expected to return to the Pentagon, although it is still unclear what his mission will be until he is expected to attend War College this summer.

“We welcome all of our service members, wherever they serve, back to any order they receive,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked Friday about Vindman’s expected fall.

“We can confirm that both Lieutenant Colonel. Vindman have been assigned to the Army Department for privacy reasons. We will not provide any further information at this time,” said an army spokesman.

Deputy chief of staff, General John Hyten, told CNN that “it’s up to the army” to determine where Alex Vindman will go next. “But I’m sure there is still room for his talent in the US Army. It’s just not in the current job,” he said.

While Vindman had only heard of news of the White House’s possible plan to fire him late Thursday evening, he’d been stealing for that moment since he testified at a Trump hearing in November, according to a well-known source.

Some of the friends and family who campaigned for the subsequent attacks by Trump and his allies for the recipient of the Purple Heart also warned of likely retaliation.

A source who recently spoke to Vindman said the veteran originally hoped he could continue to play his role on the National Security Council effectively after the testimony, but was quickly marginalized when he returned to work.

“Alex was a bit naive at first because he thought things would work out if he did what he thought was right,” said a source near him. “But at some point it became clear that it would be different this time.”

Vindman had told lawmakers during his November congressional report that within a few hours of being told the senior National Security Council attorney, he had raised concerns about Trump’s call to the leader of Ukraine and some of the changes he was making to the events since then published records were omitted, although he did not say why.

Vindman informed lawmakers that he was later instructed not to discuss the call with others.

According to a source close to him, Vindman, who had received a purple heart for his deployment in Iraq after an IED injury and still wears splinters from the attack in his body, has also told lawmakers how his family had fled the United States the Soviet Union when he was a child.

“The privilege of serving my country is rooted not only in my military service, but also in my personal history. I’m sitting here as a lieutenant colonel in the US Army, as an immigrant,” he said. “My family fled the Soviet Union when I was three and a half years old. When I arrived in New York in 1979, my father worked in several jobs to support us while he was learning English at night. He emphasized to us the importance of being complete Integration into our adopted country. “

In addition to his mission in Iraq, Vindman has also traveled overseas several times, including in South Korea and Germany, according to his prepared remarks.

But now the violent and public backlash of the President and his followers has put Vindman’s future in the military in question.

“If Alex could stay in the army forever, he would. If he could continue his career without pursuing him (the impeachment certificate) for the rest of his life, he would. But it is not clear that he it can, “said a source familiar with the situation.

Sondland linked Trump with consideration

Sondland’s dismissal comes almost three months after he directly linked Trump to the “consideration,” the Ukrainian investigation into Trump’s political opponents for official acts, including a meeting at the White House, during the testimony before investigators of the house’s impeachment proceedings.

Sondland, a political and non-government tycoon before joining the Trump administration, testified in November that he was working with Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine affairs on “express instructions from the President of the United States”.

He also told of several talks between him and Trump about Ukraine that opened two investigations: one about Burisma, a company where the son of former Vice President Joe Biden was on the board, and another about conspiracies related to that Interfering with Ukraine in the 2016 US election.

“Everyone was up to date. It was no secret. Everyone was informed by email on July 19, days before the presidential call,” said Sondland.

While Sondland said Trump had never explicitly told him that US military aid was dependent on Ukraine to announce the Burisma investigation and 2016 election, the ambassador said he was “under the impression that this is absolutely necessary”.

Although the new comments confirmed the testimony of other witnesses and contradicted Trump, who had said all along that there was no return for Ukraine, he did not go as far as some of the other witnesses in his testimony.

Sondland said Trump withheld an invitation from the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from the White House until Zelensky announced the investigation. Other witnesses testified that US military aid was also part of the consideration, but Sondland said Trump had never mentioned the component of foreign aid.

Still, the testimony ruined Sondland’s position in Trump’s orbit.

“Sondland was a dead man,” a current US official told CNN. “We all knew that it would come and that it would happen quickly. It was just a question of when Trump would do it.”

Even other U.S. ambassadors who had been appointed by Trump and were near Sondland tried to keep a distance from him, knowing that Trump had turned against him, the official said.

A source near Sondland told CNN, “There is no other place for him” in the Trump administration. He had opposed the resignation, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

In Brussels, a diplomatic source told CNN that Sondland had noticed a deterioration in its status in the eyes of its diplomatic counterparts. They want to work with someone who is close to the president, and after Sondland testified it was clear that he was not, the source said.

Sondland, who was confirmed as an ambassador in June 2018, has been active in Republican politics for several years, but hasn’t always been a supporter of Trump.

During the 2016 elections, he donated to Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign and to the former governor of Florida’s Super PAC. After Trump completed the nomination, Sondland, a frequent donor to the Republican National Committee, joined Trump and the RNC’s joint financial operation, and donated $ 1 million to Trump’s opening committee through four limited liability companies, according to the Center for Responsive Politics ,

Sondland was previously the founder and CEO of the Provenance Hotels chain, which has 19 hotels across the country.

This story has been updated with reactions and more details.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.