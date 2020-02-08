Trump fires men who testified against him in impeachment proceedings

The Trump administration removed Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the best White House expert in Ukraine after he made malicious statements about President Donald Trump during the impeachment process, according to his lawyer.

In a statement on Friday, local time, US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, said that Mr. Trump was planning to recall him from his post.

“I was informed today that the President intended to recall me immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” said Sondland, making him the second person to be removed.

Colonel Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he worked on the National Security Council (NSC), lawyer David Pressman said in a statement, adding that the move was in retaliation for Colonel Vindman’s testimony.

“There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one soldier less to serve him in the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth,” said Pressman.

Check out Colonel Alexander Vindman’s statement of November 2019:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9LCmJRmb9I (/ embed)

Colonel Vindman testified to the November House impeachment investigation that Mr. Trump had wrongly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call that became the centerpiece of the Republican President’s investigation.

Colonel Vindman told a democratically led committee: “I couldn’t believe what I heard”.

Mr. Trump asked Mr. Zelensky to start an investigation into democratic rival Joe Biden and a widely exposed conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, is behind the interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

At this appearance, Colonel Vindman also downplayed concerns that he would suffer an amortization for speaking out.

“I’ll be fine if I tell the truth,” he said.

A NSC spokesman declined to comment.

Watch Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s statement:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sz-PuNa-UHk (/ embed)

Trump emerged victorious from his trial earlier this week in a Senate vote controlled by Republican colleagues who opposed abuse of power and interference with court proceedings.

Previously asked about media reports on Friday if he could remove Colonel Vindman, Trump told reporters: “I’m not happy with him. Do you think I should be happy with him? … you will make this decision.”

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Colonel Vindman would be assigned to the Department of Defense.

Colonel Vindman’s two-year stay at the White House should end in July.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Friday that the Pentagon was protecting all members of the service from retaliation.

Mr. Trump, who was only the third accused US President, said he was still bitter as he focused his attention on seeking a second four-year term in the November 3 presidential election.

Another senior White House adviser, Jennifer Williams, who testified for impeachment, left the US military this week to fill a central command post, according to Bloomberg News.

Mr. Trump has called both Colonel Vindman and Ms. Williams “Never Trumpers” who oppose him.

Mr. Trump denied reports that he weighed a permanent chief of staff as a replacement for advisor Mick Mulvaney, who played a central role in the impeachment investigation.

“That was a wrong report. I have a great relationship with Mick, ”said Trump.

aap