Trump Fires Gordon Sondland, Ousts Alexander Vindman

A few hours after the news came about the expulsion of Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council, another important testimony announced that President Trump had also given him the ax.

“I was told today that the president is planning to call me back immediately as a US ambassador to the European Union,” said Gordon Sondland in a statement at the end of Friday.

The departure of Sondland comes more than two months after his astonishing testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, in which he refuted the characterization by others in the administration that he freelanced when he urged Ukraine to investigate Democrats.

Instead, Sondland told the panel, senior players including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Vice President Mike Pence of his attempt to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky around 2016 to investigate a conspiracy theory and the gas company Burisma .

Sondland denied knowing that Burisma was stenography for an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who were on the board from March 2014 to April 2019. But he said that in exchange for investigation, Zelensky would receive a meeting in the Oval Office with Trump and $ 400 million of stuck US aid.

“President Trump never told me directly that the help depended on the meetings. The only thing we got directly from [Trump lawyer Rudy] Giuliani was that the elections for Burisma and 2016 were dependent on the White House meeting, “he said. “The help was my own personal, you know, guess what.”

Sondland briefly stopped saying that the president sent him personally, instead he said he was following orders from Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who had instructed President Sondland, US envoy Kurt Volker and energy secretary Rick Perry to Ukraine. to treat.

While speaking at the hearing, his account was rejected by Pompeo, Perry, Pence, and Giuliani – and the White House claimed that Sondland’s testimony proved that the president was doing nothing wrong.

While Sondland claimed to have had frequent talks with Trump, the President began to distance himself from his ambassador to the EU weeks ago.

In a press meeting with reporters after Sondland testified, President Donald Trump said he “barely knew” Sondland – despite the ambassador who testified that he had multiple interactions with the president about Ukraine.

Told’s comments at his hearing on November 20, Sondland started to laugh and said, “Easy, easy.”

The EU ambassador first emerged as a key figure in the Ukraine saga when Rudy Giuliani told The Daily Beast in September that there was another person besides the former US envoy Kurt Volker with whom he had spoken about Ukraine who Biden and his son is investigating.

During the first public hearings, Ambassador William Taylor told lawmakers that he remembered an additional interaction between Trump and Sondland.

After meetings in Kiev on July 26, Taylor said, Sondland spoke to Trump. “” The staff member heard President Trump on the phone and asked Ambassador Sondland about “the investigations,” Taylor said. “Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move on.”

Taylor testified that his staff asked Sondland what Trump thought about Ukraine, and Sondland said the president was concerned about “more research on Biden, which Giuliani insisted.”

