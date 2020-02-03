Trump faces Splash over Super Bowl advertisement at Alice Marie Johnson Release

President Trump faces a kickback for his Super Bowl LIV commercial in which he takes credit for the work of Kim Kardashian West pleading for Alice Marie Johnson – now an advocate for criminal justice reform – to be released from prison.

West enlisted the help of a team of lawyers to work on the Johnson case, which led to an Oval Office meeting with Trump in 2018. Johnson sentenced 21 years of life imprisonment after being convicted of conspiring to own cocaine and tried possession of cocaine, according to the non-profit Can-Do.

President Trump granted Johnson a week after West pleaded her case at the Oval Office meeting in 2018. “Thanks to President Trump, people like Alice get a second chance,” says the 2020 ad campaign about Trump’s re-election campaign. “Politicians talk about criminal justice reform. President Trump has done it. Thousands of families are being reunited. ”

His comments have sparked criticism on Twitter, with people pointing to Trump’s bleak record of racial justice and family reunification. In 2017, the president defended deadly white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia by noting that there were “very nice people on both sides” of the deadly rally. Last year Trump doubled those comments and also praised the confederate leader Robert E. Lee as “one of the great generals.”

Former representative of Bakari sellers (D-SC) responded to Trump’s advertisement on Twitter and said, “That ad was offensive AF” and added, “The” I released a Negro “.”

Meanwhile, US immigration authorities have separated more than 5,400 children from their families on the Mexico border since Trump took office in 2016, the American Civil Liberties Union reported in October 2019. The administration reportedly divorced 1,090 children, even after a federal judge in San Diego had ordered children to be reunited with their parents in custody.

West wrote the preface to Johnson’s memoir, After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom released in 2019: “You helped me find an incredible new sense of purpose, and I am so grateful for that,” she wrote.

