President Donald J. Trump waves as he boarded the Air Force on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Joint Base Andrews, Md. And flies to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to attend the 120th Army's football game Navy to participate.

By COLLEEN LONG, MATTHEW LEE and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the U.S. would soon impose visa restrictions on more countries – although it is not yet clear how many nations will be affected by its extension of the travel ban.

Seven other nations have been listed in a draft of the proposed restrictions – however, countries have been informed by Homeland Security officials that they could not be involved if they make changes prior to the announcement, two officials said with The Associated Press on the condition anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations.

The preliminary list included Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania, according to the officials and a person who is familiar with the draft of the proposal. However, it is believed that several countries have taken or, to the best of their knowledge and belief, have taken measures to avoid inclusion. The steps include better border security, better exchange of identification information between nations, and better security of travel documents, an official said. It is not clear how many nations will end up on the final list.

Trump told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he was doing it to protect the United States.

“We’re adding a couple of countries,” he said. “We have to be safe. Our country must be safe. You see what’s going on in the world. Our country must be safe. So we have a very strong travel ban and will add a few countries. ”

Five of the countries on the draft list have either Muslim majorities or significant Muslim minorities.

The current ban suspends immigrant and non-immigrant visas for applicants from five predominantly Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

But it does allow exceptions, including for students and those who have made “significant contacts” in the United States. And it represents a significant weakening of Trump’s original mandate, which has suspended trips from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 years, blocked refugee admission for 120 days, and suspended trips from Syria.

This order was immediately blocked by the courts, prompting the administration to develop clear standards and federal review procedures over months to try to establish a legal basis. Under the current system, restrictions are imposed on countries that Homeland Security claims do not share sufficient information with the United States or have not implemented the necessary security measures, such as: B. Issuing electronic passports with biometric information and sharing information about terrorist and criminal activity from traveler stories.

Iraq, Sudan, and Chad were affected by the original order, which the Supreme Court confirmed in a 5: 4 vote after the government released a watered-down version that was intended to withstand legal control. They were not part of the reduced version.

During his 2016 election campaign, Trump launched the idea of ​​a ban on all Muslims entering the country and criticized his Department of Justice for the subsequent changes.

Some of them said they expected the announcement to coincide with the third anniversary of Monday’s first explosive travel ban, which was announced on January 27, 2017, a few days after Trump took office, without warning. This command caused a riot, with massive protests across the country and chaos at airports where passengers were detained.

Associate press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this Davos report.