Trump enters State of the Union with personal best 49% job approval

SALT LAKE CITY – President Donald Trump addresses the nation in the third state of the Union of his presidency on Tuesday evening.

Trump’s speech, in the same room where he was dropped off last December, comes when the Senate removal process ends in what is expected to be a vote to acquit the president on Wednesday.

Here is an important context for tonight’s address:

The accused elephant in the room

Fellow Republicans encourage the President not to discuss deposition during the State of the Union.

“The President has a good track record when you look at the economy and lower taxes and fewer regulations and higher incomes and I think he would do well to focus on that and let the trial of accusation speak for itself”, Senator James Lankford, R-Okl., said Politico.

Also, according to Politico, Senator Joni Ernst, an Iowa republican, said, “There are many really great things he needs to talk about – and stay away from perhaps what the procedure is. We will not vote until Wednesday.”

Trump’s approval reaches a personal high

A Gallup survey released Tuesday shows that Trump’s job approval score has reached 49%, with 94% approval from Republicans. Both measures have been personal records for Trump since taking office three years ago.

The poll showed that only 7% of Democrats think the president is doing well, indicating the biggest gap between members of the two parties in the history of the Gallup poll.

CNN not invited for lunch

CNN television anchors were excluded from an annual – and off the record – presidential lunch organized by the White House before the State of the Union, CNN reported.

Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper, both popular anchors on the network, went to last year’s pre-State of the Union lunch and Blitzer had attended the event for 20 consecutive years, according to CNN.

When and where to look

The state of the Union is expected to start at 7 p.m. MT (9 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast and streamed by most major networks.