Trump does his utmost to bow again

WASHINGTON – It was great news: researchers reported earlier this week the largest drop in US mortality rates in the US in the course of 2017. And President Donald Trump did not miss the opportunity to bend.

Trump tweeted: “US cancer mortality lowest in recorded history! There is a lot of good news from this administration. “

Although many presidents have acted as the cheerleader in chief for the good things that happened on their watch, the cancer tweet showed how the president has taken the art of self-marketing to a whole new level.

From foreign policy initiatives to the choice of music at White House events, from the prevalence of “Merry Christmas” greetings to the title of the new USMCA trade agreement, Trump is happy to – repeatedly – pat himself on the back for his good ideas.

Regarding cancer, the record fall occurred during the first year of Trump’s term of office and was part of a long-lasting decline that began almost three decades ago, because falling smoking rates and treatment progress have led to falling numbers of lung cancer diseases and deaths.

But for the president, it was another message well received by his crowds of Twitter followers, with more than 161,000 people enjoying his tweet and another 25,000 retweeting it from Friday.

It was all a bit much for Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz from Florida, a breast cancer survivor.

“The number of cancer cases decreased before you took office. Hopefully they will continue to fall because Congress rejected your cruel research budgets, which searched billions in CUTS for @NIH and the National Cancer Institute. This is good news despite you – not because of you, “she tweeted.

The President has supported the financing of the health surveillance agency, although Congress has rejected his recommendations. In the current fiscal year, Trump has recommended canceling more than $ 4.5 billion in funding from the National Institutes of Health. He eventually signed a $ 2.6 billion boost for the law.

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, said there is a good strategy for the president’s efforts.

“To the extent that basically everything in the world that you would like to give credit to, he is more striking that your world is filled with positive things while he is president, whether he deserves credit or not,” Jamieson said.

Trump also extended creditworthiness to international affairs last week.

During a demonstration on Thursday, Trump said he had the last Nobel Peace Prize, which went to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“I made a deal, I saved a country,” Trump said without naming the country. “And I just heard that the leader of that country is now receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. … Did I have anything to do with it? Yes. But that’s just the way it is. “

Ahmed accepted the prize in December for making peace with old rival Eritrea and other reforms.

A senior Ethiopian official told The Associated Press that the comments related to another problem – the prevention of further tensions between Ethiopia and Egypt over a huge dam that completes Ethiopia on the Nile. Egypt says the dam threatens its water supply. Ethiopia says it is necessary for development.

The official claimed that the president of Egypt had lobbied Trump about the disputed dam project, which would have the US play a role in the discussions. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media about this.

“President Trump truly believes he avoided a war as such … but that wasn’t the case,” the official said.

The president can name strong economic numbers to go with his presidency – and he will.

The stock market regularly hits new records. The unemployment rate is low. Economic progress is the type of bread and butter that all presidents boast, regardless of how much responsibility they ultimately bear for that progress.

Jamieson said it suits the public that traditionally gives the established honor if the economy is doing well and blames if not – whether or not it is earned. She said that because of categories such as cancer, which almost every family has touched and signed at some point, there is a risk that many voters will double-take and ask what he did specifically.

“By asking for recognition for things for which he clearly does not deserve recognition, such as the fall in the death rate for cancer, you increase the possibility that the public will say:” What else does he take the honor of not getting recognition for? in front of ? “Jamieson said.

While Jamieson sees strategy in the creditworthiness of the president, others see a personality trait – and not necessarily a healthy trait.

Wayne Fields, author of “Union of Words: A History of Presidential Eloquence,” said he could not think of another president approaching Trump when it comes to self-desire.

Fields said: “Some will say that this is only part of his routine, this is only part of his act. Maybe so, but I also think it is part of his character and part of his need. “

Associated Press writer Elias Meseret in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, contributed to this report.

Kevin Freking, The Associated Press