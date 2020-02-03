Trump deposition trial completion, conclusive arguments ready to begin

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: February 3, 2020 / 9:56 AM CST

/ Updated: 3 February 2020 / 09:57 AM CST

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Closing arguments begin Monday in President Donald Trump’s removal process.

The US Senate narrowly voted for a motion to call in new witnesses to testify in the trial of the President on Friday, paving the way for a final vote on deposition this Wednesday. President Trump is likely to be acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The lawsuit begins on Monday when the impeachment managers of the House and the president’s legal team take the Senate floor to give their final arguments. As soon as the closing arguments are over, each member of the Senate is given the opportunity to speak for 10 minutes to explain his vote.

The final vote on Wednesday will complete a two-week trial of the Senate after months of investigating allegations in the Lower House. The House controlled by the Democrats voted to accuse the president in December. The senate controlled by the republicans will almost certainly acquit him on Wednesday.

The trial – only the third trial of accusation in US history – ends on an already busy week with Monday the Iowa caucuses and the address of the President of the Union on Tuesday.

Nexstar brings you full coverage of the accusation test. Our reporting will take place on Monday at 10:50 AM ET with JB Biunno, Evan Donovan and correspondent in Washington, Trevor Shirley.