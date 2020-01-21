Trump deposition process to start fighting rules, long days | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution that the senate must condemn quickly and frankly,” wrote the president’s lawyers in their first full Monday of submission. “The articles must be rejected and the president must be acquitted immediately.”

Democrats – while prosecutors practicing on the Senate floor late into the night practicing opening arguments – vowed to object to a rapid trial, insisting on new witnesses and documents.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned of a “cover-up” with McConnell’s plan that could lead to 12-hour back-to-back days.

“It’s clear, Senator. McConnell is determined to make it much harder to get witnesses and documents and plans to speed up the process,” Schumer said. He called the proposed rules a “national disgrace.”

The first few days of the trial are expected to be confused with procedural movements taking place on the floor of the Senate or, more likely, behind closed doors, because senators have to refrain from speaking during the trial procedure.

Senators are ready for just the third presidential accusation sentence in American history, coming just weeks before the first primaries of the 2020 election, with four senators heading for the Democratic nomination campaigning sideways.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermont, told supporters in Des Moines to “carry the ball” for him while seated in Washington. Iowa caucuses are in less than two weeks.

Trump is now at a global conference in Davos, Switzerland. His White House said that McConnell’s proposed rules protect Trump’s rights to a fair trial. Eric Ueland, Director of White House Legislative Affairs, said the White House is looking forward to “provide a vigorous defense of the facts and the trial as soon as possible and request an acquittal as quickly as possible.”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi will also be absent from the proceedings and will lead a two-party congress delegation to Poland and Israel to commemorate the 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz at the end of World War II.

She issued a statement on Tuesday denouncing McConnell’s proposed ground rules as a “sham” because of the compressed schedule and the lack of guarantee that witnesses will be called or evidence gathered by the House would be admitted to the Senate trial .

“The GOP leader of the senate has opted for a cover for the president, rather than honoring his oath to the constitution,” said Pelosi.

House Democrats accused Republican president of two charges last month: abuse of power by refusing US military aid to Ukraine while urging the country to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstruction of Congress by refusing to cooperate in their investigation.

The constitution gives the House the only power to overthrow a final verdict by a president and the Senate by convening as the deposition court for a trial.

At the end of Monday, the president named eight home republicans, some of his fiercest defenders, for a special team charged with gathering support outside the Senate Chamber in the public opinion court.

McConnell stallion for quick trial and acquittal, and with Republicans holding the majority of the Senate, the trial proposal is likely to be approved by senators in the president’s party. The Republican leader had promised to set up rules similar to President Bill Clinton’s latest trial in 1999, but his resolution varied in important ways that would make some senators of both parties feel uncomfortable.

After the four days of opening arguments, senators are given up to 16 hours for questions to the prosecution and defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then are there votes about whether or not to call other witnesses.

At the end of the deliberations, the senate then votes on each article of accusation.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney from Utah emailed his constituents aboard the McConnell resolution, even though he said the allegations against Trump are “extremely serious – the President has abused his office for personal political gain and investigated it. Blocking congress by blocking subpoenas? “

Romney is one of the few Republican senators who wants to consider witness statements and documents that were not part of the investigation of house accusations, but the test of their votes is likely to come later.

With the tightening of security in the Capitol, the prosecutors headed by the chairman of the intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, visited crowds of tourists in the Rotunda to visit the Senate Chamber on Monday. The White House legal team led by Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow soon followed.

Four TV monitors were set up in the Senate Chamber to show testimonials, exhibitions, and possibly tweets or other social media, according to a person familiar with the issue but not authorized to discuss it in the file.

In their own submission Monday, the prosecutors asked for new demands for a fair trial. “President Trump claims that his accusation is a partisan ‘hoax’. He’s wrong,” the prosecutors wrote.

House Democrats said that the president cannot have it either way – reject the facts of the case of the House but also stop the subpoenas of Congress for witnesses and testimonies. “Senators must take their oath by conducting a fair trial with all relevant evidence,” they wrote.

The White House document released on Monday says that the two charges against the president do not amount to unassailable violations. It claims that the accusation investigation, centered on Trump’s request that the President of Ukraine open an investigation into democratic rival Biden, has never found the truth.

House Democrats in their initial legal proceedings during the weekend called Trump’s behavior the “worst nightmare” of the Constitution framers.

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressurize a foreign government to interfere with an American election for his personal political gain,” the prosecutor wrote, “and then attempted to hide his plan by obstruct Congress’ investigation into his misconduct. “

But the Trump team argued that even if Trump had abused his power in withholding military assistance from Ukraine, it would not be inviolable because it would not violate specific criminal law.

No president has ever been released from office. With his Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to reach the two-thirds needed for conviction. Even if that were the case, the White House team argues that it would be an “unconstitutional belief” because the articles of deposition were too broad.

