President Donald Trump insisted that he save social security on Thursday afternoon, the day after he suggested in an interview that he was ready to revise both Medicare and it.

The President tweeted:

“The Democrats will destroy your social security system. As promised, I left them alone and will save them!”

The president informed CNBC on Wednesday that he was open to a revision of both programs and commented that “someday” the claims would be on his plate.

“We have tremendous growth,” said Trump. “We will grow enormously. The growth will be incredible. And at the right time we will look at it.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere defended the Trump administration on the matter and told Business Insider that there were “no cuts in benefits.”

Deere said in his email that Trump’s budgets “have proposed more mandatory program savings than any president in history, including lowering drug costs, eliminating wastage, fraud and abuse, and getting relief and returning to welfare Job”.

One of Trump’s promises when he applied to the White House in 2016 was that he would not cut Medicare, Social Security, or Medicaid.

