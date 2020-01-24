Trump continues to normalize anti-Semitism, and it will only get worse

After the terrible anti-Semitic attack in late December, when five people were stabbed while celebrating Chanukah at the home of a rabbi in New York, Donald Trump tweeted: “The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrible. We must all unite to fight, confront and eradicate the perverse scourge of anti-Semitism. “

These are the right words. But tragically, Trump followed this up with bad deeds as he continued to normalize anti-Semitism in our country at a time when anti-Semitic hate crimes are at alarming levels. Although his daughter and son-in-law are Jewish, Trump seems to do it by design in order to woo and keep supporters who respond to this kind of fanaticism – just as he did in 2016.

There have been two alarming examples this week. First, Trump doubled his use of an anti-Semitic insult by calling democratic representative Adam Schiff, who is Jewish, “shy.” When Trump first used this trope in October, Peter Beinart, who is Jewish, explained in The Forward, “It is not surprising that Trump called Schiff” sly “- which means tricky or misleading” adding, “When he talks about the Jews, Trump often plays on well-worn caricatures of intelligence, sneakiness, and physical weakness.”

