Trump confirms that he wants to end the Afghanistan war and “bring our troops home.”

President Donald Trump has vowed to bring US troops home from Afghanistan, but he has not given a schedule for the withdrawal.

“In Afghanistan, thanks to the determination and bravery of our warriors, we have made tremendous progress and peace talks are taking place,” said the President during the State of the Union address on Tuesday. “I am not trying to kill hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan, many of whom are completely innocent. It is not our job to act as law enforcement agencies for other nations.”

“These are the best warriors in the world, and they either want to fight for victory or not at all,” Trump continued. “We’re working to finally end America’s longest war and bring our troops home!”

It was not clear whether the President’s comments indicated that US Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, was on the verge of reaching an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan.

In September, the president interrupted peace negotiations with the Taliban after the group launched an attack on the death of Army Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Since then, the Taliban has made a vague promise to reduce violence in Afghanistan through a peace agreement. US negotiators have stressed that the Taliban will have to honor a ceasefire at some point. The Afghan government was excluded from the peace negotiations.

Army General Mark Milley, head of the joint chiefs of staff, has described the military situation in Afghanistan as a “strategic standoff” in which the Taliban cannot overthrow the Afghan government as long as US troops and allies remain in the country.

Milley has posted to Afghanistan several times. In 2013, he said Afghan troops and police officers “fought very, very effectively against the insurgents every day.”

But the Washington Post announced in December that senior U.S. government officials privately admitted the war was going badly.

The retired army lieutenant general, Michael Flynn, told the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan in 2015: “If we do such a good job, why do we have the feeling of losing?”

The President’s recent comments on Afghanistan are in line with his repeated promises to end US military statements on the Middle East and Southwest Asia. He has not yet withdrawn all US troops from Afghanistan, Iraq or Syria.

In fact, the president in Syria has changed course several times. He announced in December 2018 that he would withdraw all U.S. troops from the country – which prompted Secretary of Defense James Mattis to resign in protest – but then returned.

And in October, most of the US troops seemed to be leaving Syria after the Turkish invasion, but the president agreed to leave a smaller US force in the country to protect the oil fields.