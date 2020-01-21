President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal Tuesday that he plans to expand his travel ban to include additional countries so that citizens of certain nations cannot enter the United States.

Trump signed the regulation to introduce a travel ban for several Muslim majority countries shortly after taking office in January 2017. A later version, which prohibited entry from Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen, was confirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018, the president did not tell the newspaper which other countries would be banned in the future.

“Travel restrictions may be required to mitigate threats in a small number of countries that do not or cannot meet these criteria,” said Acting Minister of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, at a recent Homeland Security Experts Group event, according to CNN ,

Wolf said last Wednesday that the administration was “further investigating” the travel ban.

“It is checked every six months. We continue to do this. We have been doing this every six months for the past three years. This is part of the process,” he said.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

,