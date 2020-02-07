Trump claims Pelosi broke the law

President Donald Trump said Friday that Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “Broke the law” when she tore up her copy of his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening.

“I found it terrible when she opened the speech,” Trump told reporters Friday, the Washington Examiner said. “First, it’s an official document. You can’t. What she did is illegal. She broke the law, but I was asked no other question than many people who saw it. They couldn’t believe that she did it. I thought it was terrible, I found it very disrespectful to the Chamber and the country. “

However, legal experts disagree with Trump. According to Heidi Kitrosser, a professor of law at the University of Minnesota, the Presidential Records Act does not protect “printouts or widespread documents” like copies of a speech.

“The President’s copy is a record of the President, but if the President gives a copy of it to a member of Congress, that copy is no longer a record of the President and will be a record of that member of Congress,” added Douglas Cox, a law professor, added to the City University of New York.

“Since the copy of Speaker Pelosi is not a government document, she has not broken the law by tearing it open,” he said.

