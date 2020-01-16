Trump, China, signs new trade agreement to counter upcoming technology tariffs

Enlarge / President Donald J. Trump signs a trade agreement with the Chinese Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Liu He, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Washington, DC, in the White House’s east room.

After years of stance, tariffs, retaliation and heated rhetoric, U.S. and China officials finally signed a new trade agreement this week that should enable technology companies and consumers to avoid strict tariffs on electronics and other goods that would otherwise have taken effect on coming weekend.

The full agreement (PDF) mainly focuses on the agricultural sector. US farmers unable to export their goods to the country’s largest trading partner suffered significant losses from the trade crisis, and the administration spent billions on agricultural bailouts.

Under the new contract, China will purchase an additional $ 200 billion in US goods and services over the next two years. Experts estimate that US exports to China will exceed $ 260 billion this year over the next twelve months.

The agreement also agrees to relax existing tariffs on multiple categories of imported goods and to avoid adding them to others. Customs duties on goods valued at around $ 120 billion will also be halved from the current 15 percent to 7.5 percent. The list (PDF) of items currently taxed at this 15 percent rate includes several technical products such as televisions, headsets and earphones, smart speakers, and smart watches.

A new 25 percent tariff was planned for other consumer electronics products, including laptops and tablets, monitors and other peripherals, video game consoles and smartphones, in December. The video game industry, among other things, called on the government (PDF) to exempt its products from tariffs, arguing at the time that the resulting price increases “would harm consumers, video game developers, retailers, and console manufacturers; thousands of people are driving value, Rewarding US jobs at risk and hindering innovation in our industry and beyond. “

These technical tariffs have been abolished, but most of the tariffs previously imposed will remain. These include the additional 25 percent tariffs imposed on the import of semiconductors, modems and some other technical components in 2018.

An analysis showed that U.S. importers have paid around $ 46 billion in new taxes since 2018. Ultimately, these costs are passed on to individual consumers. About two-thirds of all imports from China fall into this bucket, the Washington Post reports.

technology transfer

The new agreement not only changes tax rates for certain goods, but also includes chapters on intellectual property and forced technology transfer.

It is not uncommon for China to require foreign companies to enter into joint ventures, which in turn transfer sensitive internal technologies – essentially business secrets – to local Chinese companies. US and other international companies agree to such conditions as a prerequisite for entering the lucrative Chinese market.

The new trade agreement severely restricts this practice and states that any transfer or license terms between US and Chinese companies “must be based on voluntary market conditions that reflect mutually agreed agreements.” Neither Party, ie the United States and China, “may formally or informally request or pressurize persons (including companies) from the other Party to transfer technology to them in order to obtain permission to operate in the other Party.” Party market, the agreement says.

The pact also deals with theft of intellectual property. Under the terms of the agreement, China is committed to taking measures to limit “business secret embezzlement,” including cases of electronic interference, system breaches, and “unauthorized disclosure”. The agreement does not require the US to tighten its trade secret law, but rather the US “to reaffirm that existing US measures offer treatment that meets the terms of the new agreement.”