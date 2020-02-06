Trump celebrates acquisition takeover with bizarre “Blood” and “Bullshit” filled White House Speech

On Thursday afternoon, Donald Trump went in front of the cameras and a small audience in the White House to explain the victory in his grass war against the Democrats (and that of Mitt Romney!) “Impeachment HOAX.”

What followed was a creeping hodgepodge of commemoration, grievances, right-wing talks, and bloody, violent details. He controlled his friends and dragged his enemies. It was not so much a victory round, but a short history of the Trump era, as told and written by Donald J. Trump.

“It was bad, it was corrupt,” the president said – referring not only to the Ukraine saga and accusation, but also to the past three years of scandals and investigations – to a roaring, applauding crowd with members of his accusations against defense and legal team. “Dirty police officers, bad people,” he added, especially snipping at fired FBI director James Comey.

But Trump was not satisfied with reefs about accusation, acquittal and the “corrupt” deep anti-MAGA state. He discouraged the meeting with claims about how his 2016 victory over Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton kept the US economy safe and healthy. “If we hadn’t won, the stock market would have crashed,” he claimed. He bragged about defying the polls in 2016 that suggested he would refuel on election night. He said that he was currently “in Iowa” with Republican voters. And he scolded nonsense.

“It’s a party,” Trump said about the day’s event. “I’ve done things wrong in my life, I’ll admit … but this is what the end result is,” he remarked, as an odd line of laughter.

The president spoke about the probe of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and “Russia, Russia, Russia” and how “it was all nonsense” that “ruined” the lives of some of his advisers and supporters. (Trump has repeatedly said publicly “nonsense” in the past year and has been bragged privately about all the headlines he can generate, just by cursing.)

He mocked “Bob Mueller” for his public testimony on Capitol Hill. He declined Democrats as “cruel as hell” and “worthless” politicians who “probably come back for more.” He briefly lashed out at “illegal aliens,” as well as the ongoing Iowa caucus fiasco of the Democrats. He grinned at the “FBI enthusiasts … Lisa and Peter.” He praised the senate leader and the “great guy” who is “hard to read” Mitch McConnell because he is so effective in stacking the judiciary with conservative judges. He went on a list with many of his Republican fellow travelers and diehards such as Ohio Jordan Jim Rep, and even complimented the “body” of the congressman and how much he had worked out.

He said, in an attempt at charm, that Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise set a “record for blood loss” in 2017 when a “whack job” shot him. “What a guy!” Trump continued to drink before he started a pointless tangent on the horrible congressional baseball shooting.

And Trump naturally hit Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only GOP senator who voted with Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday in the accusation process, as nothing more than a “failed presidential candidate” who was running one of the “worst” campaigns in campaign history.

“They brought me to the final stages of accusation,” said the president, before turning to his “beautiful” and “total acquittal.”

His remarks at the White House came only a few hours after his appearance at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, where he spent part of his time destroying Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Romney. He rebuked those attacks in the White Room in the East and told supporters that Romney’s religious invocations seemed fake and that he did not believe Pelosi when she said she was praying for his soul.

In his remarks on the senate floor on Wednesday, Romney invoked his belief as a reason for voting to condemn Trump during the process of ousting the senate; Pelosi has repeatedly said that she is praying for this president.

On Thursday, the president seemed unwilling and unwilling to let go of the Ukraine affair, using his address in the White House to briefly comment on the foreign work of Hunter Biden, the son of Barack Obama’s vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In the meantime, some of his best media allies, the Republican Party, and his inner circle have publicly indicated that they can’t make it with the Biden family either.

Rudy Giuliani – Trump’s personal lawyer, whose digging work in Biden and Ukraine resulted in the deposition of this president – told The Daily Beast earlier this week that he plans to “speed up” his probe to Joe and Hunter Biden. “It’s a matter of fair justice,” he said. And about an hour after Trump’s acquittal Wednesday, Republican senators Ron Johnson (WI) and Chuck Grassley (IA) announced an assessment of “potential conflicts of interest caused by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama years “

And it was only two weeks ago that Eric Ueland, an assistant to Trump and the White House Legislative Director, walked past a crowd of Capitol Hill reporters and said, “I can’t wait for revenge.”

When he approached the conclusion of his one-hour monologue on Thursday, the president told the public that “we went through hell” and that his “sick”, “rotten” liberal political enemies on the hill are still trying “our country.”

Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump by his side, ended by telling those present: “It is an honor to be with the people in this room, thank you very much, everyone, thank you.”

.