Trump campaigns as a 2nd Amendment warrior

11 February 2020

By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – After the Parkland School shot in Florida two years ago, President Donald Trump rebuked Republican lawmakers for being too “afraid” of the National Rifle Association to tighten gun laws – and then went back from it idea.

After back-to-back mass shootings in Ohio and Texas in 2019, Trump embraced calls for “strong background checks” – only to fall back again.

Now, as he prepares the pump for his 2020 re-election effort, Trump goes all-in to embrace the mantle of champion of arms rights, a grim twist of earlier moments in his presidency when he played with the idea of ​​forcing Congress to use a stricter gun laws to be introduced.

There was no public discussion of stricter arms laws when Trump welcomed the Parkland families to the White House for a private meeting on Monday, four days before the two-year anniversary of the rampage in which 17 people died. Instead, government officials have unveiled a website designed to help educators, parents, and law enforcement officers address threats to school safety.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly warned supporters during his meetings that Democrats “take away your weapons.” Last month he called Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam a ‘knock job’ because arms rights advocates protested against the movements of the Democratic governor to tighten arms laws. in the aftermath of a massive shooting at Virginia Beach.

Trump draws a straight line from arms rights to presidential politics and tweets that Democrats in the state “take away your weapons. Republicans win Virginia in 2020. Thanks Dems! “

And on Monday evening, when he reached the height of a long-running campaign speech in New Hampshire, Trump stated the second amendment right of his supporters to carry weapons to be just as valuable as the rights to privacy, freedom of expression and religious freedom.

Campaign officials believe the effort can help bring states such as Minnesota, New Mexico, and New Hampshire into play. For that to happen, Trump needs to attract even more rural and white men to the polls – key groups who contributed to his surprise victory in 2016.

Trump’s advisers believe that his consistent efforts to promote his credentials as a second amendment fighter can help him contrast with the eventual candidate for the Democratic President. The top layer of democratic candidates has made reinforcing arms restrictions an important part of their platforms.

Mike Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City, has deposited millions of dollars from his own fortune in supporting a number of defense armaments groups. Former vice president Joe Biden served as the Obama government’s point-man about the president’s failed urge to sweep weapon reform laws following the shooting at Sandy Hook in Connecticut. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who obtained a D-degree from the NRA, was beaten by fellow democrats because they are not strict enough with regard to arms restrictions.

“Democrats have shown that they do not respect the Second Amendment, which will be one of the many contrasts drawn during the campaign,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh.

After spending more than $ 50 million in support of the 2016 election victory, the NRA is likely to have less impact on this election cycle, said Robert Spitzer, a professor of political science at the New York-Cortland State University, whose research focuses on American arms laws.

The powerful arms rights group has become entangled in financial difficulties, internal struggles within the leadership of the organization and probes by the Attorney General’s office in New York that threaten the group’s tax-free status.

The joint campaign committees of Trump and the Republican National Party Committee had $ 195 million in cash at the end of 2019, making NRA money less important during this election cycle.

But with a hard gun-pitch field, Trump seems to be adopting a strategy that can persuade some voters who have been disappointed with politics to come back to the polls to vote for him.

“He is really doubling not on widening his base, but for insisting on a higher turnout among his people,” said Spitzer. “One of the keys in 2016, but not the only one, was that the turnout among national white voters was slightly higher than predicted. This field, he thinks, will help him get there. “

Trump and co-republicans are likely to face a flood of spending from arms control advocates, who think their message will resonate with suburban voters.

Everytown for Gun Safety, an umbrella group of arms control organizations funded by Bloomberg, recently announced it would spend $ 60 million to defeat state and federal arms rights advocates in 2020.

The group did not say how much it would spend on the presidential race, but has budgeted $ 1.25 million to North Carolina Gov so far. Roy Cooper and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, both Democrats, re-elect. It is also planning to spend some of that first tranche of money defeating two Republican senators, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Martha McSally of Arizona.

Supporters of arms control feel encouraged after the 2018 mid-term elections in which more than 30 NRA-supported Republican candidates lost their races.

“His tactic has been to say boisterous things about weapons to whip up the base, but he and the NRA have not been able to withstand any priority legislation from the arms lobby – not even with a Republican congress for two years,” said Shannon Watts , founder of Mom’s Demand Action, part of the Everytown for Gun Safety coalition.

When Trump met with members of the Stand with Parkland group on Monday, administration officials emphasized the school safety website. Stand with Parkland supported the creation of the website, but also urged Congress to demand universal background checks on arms purchases.

Asked if there was disappointment in the president who withdrew from background checks, a Parkland parent who met Trump, Max Schachter, said the president’s efforts should not be minimized.

“Of course there is always more that can be done,” said Schachter, whose 14-year-old son, Alex, was one of the victims in Parkland. “But let’s not let perfection be the enemy of good.”

On the campaign track, Trump’s terrible warnings about what could happen to US gun owners when a White House democrat wins a normal rule in his speeches have become reliably angry and hissing for his opponent to be determined.

At a recent campaign meeting in Iowa, Trump turned his attention back to Virginia, where Democrats in November claimed majorities in both houses of the legislature and secured the first united Democratic government in the Commonwealth in 26 years.

“In Virginia they want to take your weapons with you, can you believe it?” Trump said. “I love Virginia. They want to take your weapons from all states. The Democrats. Not going to happen.”

Last month in New Jersey, he offered similar dark predictions to a friendly crowd, saying that the control of weapons in Virginia was “just the beginning.”

And on Monday evening, he assured New Hampshire supporters that his administration “is going to protect your second amendment, by the way.”

