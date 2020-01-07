Trump campaign seizes on Soleimani murder | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The president was expected to reinforce those reports Thursday in Toledo, Ohio, during his first campaign meeting since the drone attack last week. The Trump campaign bought ads on Facebook emphasizing the murder of Soleimani.

The Pentagon said that Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and servants in Iraq and throughout the region.” that the attack was driven, at least in part, by the conviction that it could help him in the polls.

Those around the president strongly reject any suggestion of political motive. But they have been happy to use the murder to contrast Trump with his Democratic rivals, to paint him as a strong leader, and to accuse Democrats of appeasing Iran with a failed foreign policy approach.

Despite the short shelf life of most Trump news stories, Trump assistants immediately acknowledged that the strike – approved by the president at his private club in Florida during his winter break – could play a major role in the upcoming campaign, especially if Iran took revenge and the region descended into chaos.

That scenario began to play Tuesday night when Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases and housed US troops and warned the United States and their allies in the region not to respond in kind.

The president himself told a confidant that he wanted to give Iran a warning that he should not mess with American possessions. And he was eager to project an image of power and replicate the message he delivered at the end of last year after approving the raid that murdered leader of the Islamic state of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: the US will be on everything chasing the world to its enemies.

The murder of al-Baghdadi has become a key element in Trump’s campaign ads and during his meetings, and Soleimani’s death is expected to receive similar treatment.

“OTHER dead terrorists,” explained the subject of an email campaign on Sunday, in which Soleimani was described as a “monster responsible for THOUSANDS of American deaths.”

The president campaigned against the double promises to harden Iranian aggression and withdraw American troops from overseas complications – priorities that are at odds with each other after the strike. Trump has increased the number of troops in the region since taking office, despite his promise to end the “endless wars” in the Middle East.

Trump’s foreign policy, dating from his first campaign, has always had his internal inconsistencies: as much as Trump pushed the troop of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, he promised to “bomb hell out of ISIS” at night and wanted to strike an attitude of American military force.

But Trump’s assistants expressed confidence that the supporters of the president would not punish him because he had one priority over the other, at least in the short term. Instead, they argued that focusing on what they called terrorist leaders had little to do with prospects for a protracted ground war. And they argued that the murder could be used to create their own version of Obama’s unofficial 2012 slogan: “Osama bin Laden is dead and General Motors is alive.”

At the same time, the Trump campaign and the White House have tried to use the democratic criticism of the murder of the president by Soleimani to portray party members as radical and out of touch.

Two of Trump’s rivals, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called Soleimani’s murder a murder – a label that implies a political rather than a national security motive.

Meanwhile, Trump’s advisers want to claim that the president continues to take care of the country’s affairs – in this case the elimination of a dangerous opponent – while democrats are obsessed with accusations. Aides also believe that the attack can be used to expose potential foreign policy vulnerabilities of potential opponents, including former Vice President Joe Biden’s support for the unpopular war in Iraq and suggests that Warren and Sanders are unwilling to challenge global bad guys.

“FACT: President Trump is cleaning up Joe Biden’s mess,” the campaign wrote in a Monday email blast in which the “Obama-Biden” nuclear deal was closed as a disaster and accused them of a policy of reconciliation that Iran encouraged.

In the Democratic nomination competition, foreign policy must still be at the forefront, even though Biden, the leader in most national polls, has tried intermittently to cash in on his long term on the world stage. Biden scorched Trump on Tuesday for his “dangerously incompetent” approach to Iran, first by giving up the multilateral nuclear deal, then imposing sanctions and ordering the murder of Soleimani without consulting Congress or US allies.

“I said not long ago that when the walls came close to this president, I was worried that he would get us to war with Iraq as the dog’s ultimate wag,” said Biden to a fundraiser, where he appeared twice to confuse Iraq with Iran.

But the debate about the wisdom of killing Soleimani has also divided a number of Republicans, including the two most popular personalities on Fox News Channel: Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. The two generally reach more than 3 million viewers each in the prime-time line-up of the network, often including the president himself.

Carlson has questioned the president’s move and said he is stunned that Trump supporters, who are skeptical of the intelligence community, now simply accept his assessment of future threats from Iran.

“It seems that just 20 minutes ago we denounced the same people as” the deep state “and promised never to trust them again without verification,” Carlson said on Monday night’s show.

Hannity, whose show follows directly from Carlson on Fox, offered a typical full defense of the president on Monday and said “the crowd, the media, the Democratic Party” are distraught about Trump’s huge success.

Trump, who has a long history of embezzlement and exaggeration, has insisted that his move prevented an impending attack and was justified in view of Soleimani’s behavior in the past.

“He was planning a very big attack and a very bad attack for us and other people, and we stopped him. And I think no one can complain about it,” Trump told reporters Tuesday at the Oval Office.

Yet Trump himself has fueled speculation about leaders who start wars for their own benefit.

“To be elected, @ BarackObama will start a war with Iran,” Trump tweeted in November 2011 and warned a year later: “Don’t let Obama play the Iran card to start a war to be elected – be careful Republicans! “

Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writers David Bauder in New York and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Jill Colvin, Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press