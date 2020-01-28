Trump campaign berates Bloomberg for celebrating coal plant shutdown

CLOSE

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a campaign office Monday, January 27, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine. (Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, Associated Press)

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is trying to lead the fight against climate change at the White House.

But what happens when the candidate takes credit for the planned closure of a coal-fired power plant in western Wisconsin, which may be good for the environment and will result in the loss of 80 jobs in Genoa?

We are about to find out.

Appearing Monday in Scarborough, Maine, Bloomberg spoke of his work with the Sierra Club. Through his philanthropy, Bloomberg financially supported the Sierra Club Beyond Coal campaign.

“We have just shut down the country’s 304th coal-fired power plant,” Bloomberg told the audience. “And yes, it deserves a round of applause.”

Bloomberg added, “You just have to stop using coal. It’s not the only thing you can do to save our planet. But it’s certainly one of the things.”

This 304th plant is Dairyland Power Cooperative Genoa’s No. 3 station, which was commissioned south of La Crosse in June 1969. It should be removed from the middle at the end of 2021, according to a press release from the LaCrosse cooperative . op.

Eighty employees will be affected.

President Donald Trump’s Wisconsin campaign quickly responded to Bloomberg.

“Applauding the loss of jobs is appalling,” said Trump Victory spokesperson Anna Kelly. “If Mike Bloomberg was genuinely concerned about the environment, he wouldn’t light millions of dollars on fire for a vanity project.”

The Bloomberg campaign in Wisconsin defended the candidate, who committed to 100% clean energy.

“Mike would never applaud the loss of jobs and as a result of his plea, public services, state legislatures and others have committed tens of millions of dollars in transition assistance,” said the Bloomberg campaign spokesperson Brandon Weathersby.

“As president, he will provide strong support to the coal workers and the communities that depend on it as the country moves to a zero carbon economy,” said Weathersby. “President Trump, on the other hand, has kept empty promises in the coal countries that left these communities in the cold.”

The debate over manufacturing, fossil fuels and jobs is expected to be fierce during the campaign, with Democrats and Trump fighting for votes in the industrial Midwest.

RELATED: Michael Bloomberg vows to rebuild Democratic “blue wall” during Milwaukee campaign shutdown

The withdrawal from the Dairyland coal-fired plant and other similar problems will likely be captured in the coming months.

“Our people are Dairyland’s most valuable resource,” said Barb Nick, President and CEO of Dairyland, last week. “As we made this difficult decision, we made it with deep appreciation for the contribution of our employees who have dedicated their talents and energy to help us achieve our mission with our members.”

The co-op said the 80 workers affected will be offered several programs, including retirement for those eligible, as well as skills development, internal placement opportunities and outplacement services.

The company plans to build a $ 700 million natural gas plant at Superior.

Sierra Club opposes the new factory.

“The gas plant proposed by Dairyland’s Nemadji Trail Energy Center (NTEC) would beset us with decades of climate polluting emissions, wreak havoc on groundwater systems in northern Wisconsin and should be unprofitable less than a decade after it went online, “said Elizabeth Ward, director of the Wisconsin section of the Sierra Club, in a statement.

