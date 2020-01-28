President Donald Trump again attacks CNN’s Don Lemon, again calling him “the stupidest man on TV”.

Trump made his comments in a tweet early Tuesday morning.

He wrote: “Don Lemon, the stupidest man on TV (with terrible reviews!)”

Trump’s tweet included a clip of Lemon howling with laughter when GOP strategist Rick Wilson mocked the president on CNN.

It came when Wilson discussed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s criticism of NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly. He noticed Pompeo’s request to Kelly to find Ukraine on a map.

Pompeo “also knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it,” Wilson said.

“He knows that this is an administration that is defined by ignorance of the world.”

Lemon can be seen on the clip and laughs at the comments and later dabs the tears from his eyes.

Trump also described Lemon as “the stupidest man on TV” in July 2019, when the CNN presenter insinuated that the president was a racist.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.