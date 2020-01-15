In a debate that should produce fireworks between the first, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the two Democrats instead joined forces to criticize Donald Trump for not having told the truth about Iran.

The debate in Iowa began with interrogations of hawkish CNN host Wolf Blitzer, questioning the judgments and qualifications of Democrats on stage to become Commander-in-Chief of the United States Army. Blitzer’s line of inquiry appeared to be aimed at causing Sanders and Biden to repeat their split in the vote to authorize the war in Iraq.

But after sparing pro-forma between establishment favorite Biden and sweetheart Sanders, the two Democrats issued a unanimous warning that Trump is pleading dangerously dishonest for the actions that brought America to the brink of war. total with Iran.

Sanders first attacked Trump, pivoting the debate on the past military military judgment to challenge the motives of the current commander-in-chief regarding Iran: “For now, what I fear so much is that we have a president lying again, “said Sanders,” and could drag us into a war even worse than the war in Iraq. “

Bernie Sanders: “Right now, what I fear most is that we have a president who is lying again and who could lead us into a war even worse than the war in Iraq” #DemDebate pic.twitter. com / qz2Jme3Aam

It was not surprising to hear Sanders, who has long argued against military adventurism, launch Trump (whom he briefly called “Bush”) at Iran. More interestingly, Biden took up Sanders’ argument and advanced it. He accused Trump of “downright lying” about the alleged imminent threats against the American embassies that Trump used to justify the assassination of Iranian Force Commander Quds, General Qasem Soliemani.

Rolling Stone has examined the administration’s changing claims about Trump’s allegations of an imminent threat and found them to be missing. They seem, if such a thing is possible, even less credible than the Bush administration’s allegations of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.