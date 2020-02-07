Trump budget targets AmeriCorps | Newsmax.com

The 27-year-old Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), which also includes the controversial AmeriCorps program, which pays people for working in community organizations, will be a primary goal of the president’s future budget.

A senior government official told Newsmax Friday that the soon-to-be-released budget would virtually eliminate AmeriCorps, a key Clinton administration project.

“We are definitely in favor of funding paid volunteers and we will do our best to close AmeriCorps,” said the official.

Since President Bill Clinton signed the AmeriCorps Founding Law, it has grown into an organization with 80,000 “paid volunteers” nationwide. Grants are also awarded to hundreds of community organizations in the United States.

The shutdown effort is expected to involve a similar effort to scrap the corporation for public service broadcasting.

Despite opposition from the conservatives, the AmeriCorps continued to grow under George W. Bush. The biggest supporter at the Bush White House was reportedly Laura Bush, a former librarian who appreciated her plans to expand libraries across the country.

