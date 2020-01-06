Trump boasts of having killed Soleimani in 2020

Loading...

The Republicans backed off from the suggestion that President Trump’s decision to eliminate the powerful Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani had nothing to do with the 2020 elections. So it can be quite difficult for them to explain this.

Trump’s 2020 campaign sent an email published Sunday about the murder of Soleimani. Written from Trump’s point of view in the first person, the email was sent under the subject “Another Dead Terrorist” and described the Iranian general as a “monster responsible for THOUSANDS of American deaths”. He then urges supporters to click for a link to share their thoughts on the assassination, as well as their contact information.

The triumphant email welcomed the drone strike on Soleimani which brought the United States and Iran to the brink of war. He said the massacre was a reminder that “America has the largest army on Earth” and that “terrorists have NO place in our world”. The email also contained a poll asking Trump supporters if they thought the U.S. military was the best in the world – a question that seems unlikely to divide the crowd.

The email then attacked the Democrats, saying, “While radical Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, Ilhan Omar and Bernie Sanders are busy criticizing me for killing a murderous terrorist, my administration is busy keeping our promise to support our military and put America FIRST. “

He rejects the thoughts of the Democrats and “FALSE NEWS” and tells the recipient on the email that Trump wants to hear “TRUE Americans like [insert name] to [insert place] think”. He continues: “My team is sending me the answers tomorrow morning, so be sure to answer NOW … Please take the official Trump military investigation before 11:59 pm TONIGHT to make sure I see your answer.

Trump’s decision to assassinate Soleimani catapulted American policy in the Middle East to the center of political debate at the start of the election year.

Trump hopes voters will back his decision and has spoken repeatedly about the story of Soleimani’s attacks on U.S. interests and allies. The new debate came after weeks in which Capitol Hill only talked about the removal of Trump from the House of Representatives.