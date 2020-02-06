Trump blasts Romney for impeachment vote: NPR

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks to reporters when he arrives at the Capitol. He was the first senator to vote for the conviction and removal of a US president from the same party on Wednesday.

In two separate speeches on Thursday, President Trump, based on his acquittal from the Senate impeachment process the previous day, continued to beat the only Republican who voted to condemn and remove Trump – Sen. Mitt Romney from Utah.

But the president’s anger against the former GOP presidential candidate began shortly after midnight when he informed Romney of his displeasure while questioning him for his offer to the White House in 2012.

If the failed presidential candidate @MittRomney had used the same energy and anger to defeat a faltering Barack Obama as I do hypocritically, he could have won the election. Read the transcripts!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2020

“If the failed presidential candidate @MittRomney had used the same energy and anger to defeat a faltering Barack Obama as he hypocritically does to me, he could have won the election. Read the transcripts!”

In reality, Romney’s guilty vote against Trump over the article I accuse of abuse of power had no effect on the final decision on impeachment against the president. The first-time Senator’s decision to vote with all 47 Senate Democrats lagged far behind the two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, required to pull Trump out of office.

Romney made history by being the first senator to vote for the deposition of a seated president of his own party.

This move deprived Trump and his allies of the possibility of describing the impeachment process as “partisan,” even when Romney joined the rest of the Senate Republicans in order not to be found guilty of the second indictment of Trump’s obstruction to Congress.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they think is wrong,” Trump said Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast, a typically apolitical event.

This statement was a not so veiled reference to Romney, who said before his Senate vote: “As a Senate judge, I swore before God to practice impartial justice.”

During a speech in the East Room announcing victory, Trump doubled his charges against Romney.

“And then you had some who used religion as a crutch. You never used it,” said Trump. “But you know it’s a failed presidential candidate, so things can happen if you apply so badly to the president.”

Trump later added when he addressed the other Utah Republican Senator, Mike Lee, at the award ceremony, “Say hello to the Utah people. And tell them I’m sorry Mitt Romney.”

Mitt Romney is bitter forever that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats, so he’s joining them now.

He is now officially a member of the resistance and should be excluded from the @GOP.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

Some, most notably Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, demanded that Romney be expelled from the Republican Party. He tweeted:

“Mitt Romney is bitter forever that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats, so he joins them. He is officially a member of the Resistance and should be excluded from the @GOP.”

In later tweets, he added a hashtag: #ExpelMitt.

As stated in a Fox News report, there is no way in the Republican National Committee rules that were passed in 2016 to exclude anyone from the party.

Statutes amended by the Utah Republican Party at the end of last year allow candidates to lose party membership if they do not sign a candidate certificate agreement stating that they support the party’s platform. If they do not support parts of the platform, the candidate must state exactly what the exceptions are.

As the Fox article points out, this did not apply to Romney, an incumbent elected official. But the state party tweeted on Wednesday that it “didn’t agree with Romney’s voice at all”.

The Utah Republican Party is pleased that President Trump has been fully acquitted by the United States Senate. We appreciate the service that the two Utah senators have provided to our state. As a party, we disagree with Senator Romney’s vote today.

– UtahGOP (@UtahGOP) February 5, 2020

After the acquittal, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Was asked if Romney would be reprimanded for withdrawing from the rest of the Republican Kaukus. McConnell, who described impeachment as a “colossal political mistake” for Democrats, replied that Romney would not be rebuked.

“We don’t have dog houses here,” he said. “The most important vote is the next vote.”

Back in Utah, the reaction to Romney’s vote to dismiss Trump was inconsistent, as Sonja Huston of KUER reported on the Morning Edition. But the Salt Lake City Tribune newspaper praised Romney, who can only be reelected in 2024, and said the senator had a “brave profile”.

“Mitt Romney could have hidden in this,” wrote the editors. “But when it was time for a crisis, Romney simply couldn’t take his eyes off the fact that this president had undoubtedly misused his command and command.”

Romney met with GOP leaders at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday who were upset about his choice. House spokesman Brad Wilson said they had a “very open” discussion about it.

Some Republican lawmakers discussed a vote of no confidence to preserve the relationship between the State party and the White House. Others in the Senate wanted to leave the controversy behind and defended Romney’s right to have his own opinion and break with his party when he thought it was the right thing to do.

KUER’s Sonja Hutson contributed to this report