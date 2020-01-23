President Donald Trump went on Thursday morning in a series of tweets against the attack on House Democrats, impeachment and MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

In a tweet, Trump summarized the claims made by former State Department official Robert Charles, who worked in the George W. Bush administration. Charles criticized the presentation of MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif, in the Senate process. Charles was interviewed on Thursday on the Fox & Friends First television program.

Trump wrote: “‘In impeachment, you can’t use fiction as a theory in case you fill gaps with presumptions against the president. It was a weak presentation, rampant and he didn’t deliver the goods.” Robert Charles, @HeatherChilders @FoxNews.

The president also struck house democrats for how they carried out the impeachment investigation.

He tweeted: “The Democratic House would not give us lawyers or witnesses, but would now require the Republican Senate to present the witnesses who the house never sought or even requested? They had their chance, but pretended to be in a hurry. The most unfair and corrupt hearing in Congress history! “

And he added a short time later: “No matter what you give the radical left, don’t do Democrats, it will never be enough!”

Trump also beat up Democrats and Schiff and tweeted: “The Democrats & Shifty Schiff, whose presentation to the Senate was loaded with lies and misrepresentations, refuses to explain that the Obama administration is responsible for many countries, including Ukraine, Pakistan, the Philippines , Egypt, who has withheld help. Honduras and Mexico. Witch hunt! “

