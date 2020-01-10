Loading...

Fox News Sunday host doesn’t think President Donald Trump or anyone in his administration should be surprised that Congress and the American people are not taking their claims about an “imminent” threat from Iran seriously.

Speaking to Bret Baier of Fox News on Friday afternoon, Wallace said: “I think to some extent the administration is itself responsible. Because right away, the president and Mike Pompeo, when he did the five Sunday shows last week, said “imminent, imminent, imminent”. Case.

As the host exposed, Trump first said that General Qassem Soleimani was targeting an American embassy and now claims that there were conspiracies against four embassies. “I think if they had been a little more open from the start, they might not have allowed this skepticism to develop.”

“And look, to a certain extent, I think the President himself is to blame, because who has been more critical and has trusted intelligence agencies less than Donald Trump in the past three years?”, A asked Wallace. “So, you know, why shouldn’t we be so skeptical?”

All that said, Wallace agreed with Baier that this whole episode was a “political victory” for Trump if the conflict with Iran does not escalate. “But we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he said. “And if they strike again, either directly or through a proxy and you start to see tensions rise, then some people will say, are we really safer or not?”

