Trump becomes the first president to speak at the March for Life annual anti-abortion event

(CNN) – President Donald Trump will be the first President to attend March for Life on Friday speaking at the annual rally where anti-abortion supporters from across the country gather in the country’s capital.

The march is in line with the week of the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade this year, as is tradition, in an anti-abortion response to the landmark Supreme Court case in 1973 that legalized abortion nationwide. The event was founded in 1974 by anti-abortion activist Nellie Gray and typically attracts around 100,000 attendees from across the country. According to the organizers of the march, it is planned to continue the event until Roe falls.

Trump will be the first president to take part in the march, according to Life President Jeanne Mancini. A press release related to this event says Trump will speak at the event. Trump was also the first president to speak on satellite on the march when speaking to participants in March 2018.

The administration has worked consistently to regulate or limit access to abortions since Trump took office. Trump has reintroduced a U.S. government ban on international NGOs that promote or support abortions, appointed anti-abortion judges, and rejected abortions later in pregnancy. The Ministry of Health and Human Services has also taken several measures to regulate or restrict access to abortion, some with the stated aim of protecting the religious freedom of care providers during his term in office.

The Trump campaign will also create another coalition for life, which – as in 2016 – will be included in the 2020 elections and again by the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser, the group’s national spokeswoman , is led on the eve of the march.

On Friday’s event, “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman,” a rally will take place in the National Mall at 12 noon, followed by a march that ends on the steps of the Supreme Court. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, and GOP Representative Chris Smith from New Jersey are expected to speak on the march.

Several Republican governments supported the march in the past, and Trumps was no different. In 2017, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke at the event. The Vice President did this again in 2019. Former presidents spoke to Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush over the phone prior to the march.

Trump’s expected participation in the march follows shortly after his return from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and when the lawsuit against him for impeaching the Senate for his behavior in relation to Ukraine is underway.

