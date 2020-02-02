Trump bases Democratic rivals during pre-Super Bowl show

PALM BEACH, Florida – President Donald Trump used a Super Bowl pregame interview to scold Democrats, accuse them of hatred, and offer schoolyard insults on his potential 2020 rivals.

“I see the hatred. … They don’t care about honesty, they don’t care about lying, “Trump said in a recorded interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, who was broadcast on Fox hours before the biggest night of the year.

Trump spent his weekend in Florida because most of the political world is focused on Iowa, where Democrats will cast their first votes on Monday to select the party’s nominee.

At Hannity’s request, Trump went through most of the key candidates one by one and mocked “Sleepy Joe” Biden, the former vice president, who is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused of telling “fairy tales” and labeling Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, as “a communist,” even though he is not.

But Trump seemed to be the most occupied by the candidates who chose to skip the early-voiced state: Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York who covered the air waves with anti-Trump advertisements.

The president’s campaign and the Bloomberg campaigns ran dueling, millions of dollar ads during Sunday night’s game, both spending an estimated $ 10 million for 60 seconds of airtime, with which Trump bought two 30-second spots.

Trump’s first story was the story of Alice Marie Johnson, a non-violent drug offender whose lifelong punishment Trump commuted after reality TV star Kim Kardashian West defended her case. The advertisement showed images of the emotional moment when Johnson was released from prison and reunited with her family.

“My heart is bursting with gratitude,” she tells the camera. “I want to thank President Donald John Trump. Hallelujah!”

“Thanks to President Trump, people like Alice get a second chance,” the ad text reads and adds, “Politicians talk about criminal justice reform. President Trump has done it.”

Trump’s second ad will emphasize his record, especially in the economy, arguing that “under President Trump, America is stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before.”

Bloomberg, whose place was to be broadcast in the second half of the game, also chose an emotional subject, with a grieving mother who lost her son due to gun violence. George Kemp Jr., who dreamed of playing one day in the NFL, was only 20 when he was shot dead in 2013.

Bloomberg is an old proponent of what he calls commonsense arms legislation and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars fighting combat violence since his tenure as mayor of New York.

In the Fox interview, Trump mocked Bloomberg and accused him of a special request to leave a box if he qualifies for future presidential debates. The Bloomberg campaign denies that this is the case.

“Why would he get a box to get up?” Trump asked. “Why would he actually be entitled to that? Does that mean that everyone gets a box? “

Julie Wood of the Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman said Trump “lied.”

“He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan,” she said.

A Democratic official said there were no discussions on the subject and noted that Bloomberg is not yet eligible for debate. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity and quoted a policy not to discuss interviews with candidates.

Earlier Sunday, Trump shot a series of anti-Bloomberg tweets after midnight, calling the billionaire “part of the fake news” and insisting that he “go nowhere” and “waste his money” despite rising in the polls .

Bloomberg responded with his aside: “It seems that our advertisements keep you awake at night. We have one in particular that you should look at today.

Trump in the Fox interview also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats. When asked if it would be possible for him to work with the opposition party after they had been deposed and tried to remove him from office, Trump said he “would like it, but it is pretty hard if you think about it,” because it has been that way. .. I use the word ‘witch hunt’, use the word ‘hoax’. “

“I’m not sure if they can do it, to be honest,” he added. “I think they just want to win and it doesn’t matter how they win.” Trump is expected to be acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday.

The interview was broadcast just days before Trump was set up to give a State of the Union speech that assistants say will convey an optimistic message to a divided nation.

Trump spent his weekend playing golf and mingling with guests in his paid Mar-a-Lago club. On Saturday evening he appeared at an event organized by the “Trumpettes” fan club.

And on Sunday, he attended an annual Super Bowl watch party at one of his Florida golf courses, where he and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed by a performance by a local marching band and cheerleaders.