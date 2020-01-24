ABC News has reviewed a recording of what they say “appears” to be President Trump speaking of wanting to fire former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

On the tape, the voice that seems to be Trump can be heard saying from Yovanovitch: “Get rid of her!” Take it out tomorrow. I do not care. Take it out tomorrow. Pull it out. Okay? Do it.”

The report continues by citing sources that say the recording was made by Igor Fruman during an intimate dinner in 2018 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC Fruman and Lev Parnas have both been charged with funding violations of the campaign in October 2019 and are former partners of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The tape also captures the point at which the president may have been raised to fire Yovanovitch, according to ABC News. Parnas seems to be saying, “The biggest problem there, I think where we need to start is that we have to get rid of the ambassador. It has always remained in the Clinton administration. “

Parnas goes on to say to Trump, “She walks around saying to everyone,” Wait, he’s going to be removed, wait. “

The recording appears to confirm Parnas’ accounting for the event, as he explained in an interview with Rachel Maddow of MSNBC earlier this month. And, importantly, it also seems to contradict the president’s claim that he does not know who Parnas is.

Trump said last week about Parnas: “I don’t know him. I don’t know Parnas except that, I suppose, I was photographed, what I do with thousands of people … I don’t know what he’s talking about, I don’t know where he comes from, I don’t know anything about him. I can only tell you that this thing is a big hoax. “

Although a president has the prerogative to choose and remove ambassadors to his liking, in the case of Yovanovitch, the motives behind his ouster were supposed to be based on his remoteness so that Giuliani and his friends could put pressure on the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into Joe Biden, based on false allegations. This is the case with the Democrats during the indictment. ABC News also reported that federal prosecutors in New York were in possession of a copy of the tape.

Representative Adam Schiff, one of the leaders of the Democrats ’dismissal, met with journalists on Friday in response to news from the gang, saying,” If the President, at the request of Giuliani, Parnas or Fruman, if this is further evidence of her involvement and this effort to smear it, it would certainly corroborate much of what we have heard. “