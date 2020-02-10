Trump appoints Coast Guard Admiral Restoration Tsar for Puerto Rico

With Puerto Rico struggling to recover from hurricanes and earthquakes, the White House confirmed on Friday that it would appoint the U.S. Coast Guard with Peter Brown as the island’s liaison officer.

In a statement, the White House said Brown would “coordinate US government efforts to build Puerto Rico’s infrastructure and resilience.”

The U.S. territory, which has a population of 3.2 million, has been hit by a number of natural and political disasters that have restricted its economy in recent years.

In 2017, Hurricane Maria destroyed parts of the island and destroyed the power grid. In August 2019, governor Ricardo Rosselló resigned from mass protests triggered by allegations of corruption. More recently, the island has been hit by a series of earthquakes that peaked on January 7th with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

To complicate matters, the island authorities only had access to a fraction of the $ 48.5 billion in replenishment funds that Congress has since approved. And Trump routinely disparages local officials as corrupt and inefficient amidst emerging scandals.

Brown’s appointment as Specialist for Disaster Recovery in Puerto Rico came when the House of Representatives passed a law on Friday that earmarks more than $ 4.7 billion in education, transportation, infrastructure repair, and disaster relief efforts.

Trump has already signaled that he will veto the bill if it passes the Senate.

Brown will work in all White House offices, including the Department of Legislative Affairs, the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, and the Office of Administration and Budget, while overseeing the recovery work, the White House said.

Brown will also work with representatives from Puerto Rico and Congress “to ensure that their concerns are communicated to relevant departments and authorities and to ensure that the resources of diligent taxpayers are used effectively to help the people of Puerto Rico” said the White House.

Miami ties

On Tuesday, Brown met with Puerto Rico’s governor Wanda Vázquez and the island’s non-voting MP, Jenniffer González.

Brown joined the White House in July 2019 as a homeland security and counter-terrorism advisor. Prior to that, he was commanding the Seventh Coast Guard District, headquartered in Miami, where he was responsible for all Coast Guard operations in the Southeastern United States and the Caribbean.

Brown, a Coast Guard officer, first served in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and has spent more than half of his 34-year career in the Caribbean.

© 2020 Miami Herald. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.