It’s 2003 again. In a return to the lies of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, Donald Trump and Mike Pence spread disinformation to justify military aggression in the Middle East.

Trump has ordered the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, carried out last week via a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport. There is no evidence to suggest that Soleimani was a ruthless leader who orchestrated bloody violence in militias in the region. But leaders of the current U.S. administration are distorting its record – even if they are asking Americans to believe that the murder was necessary to preempt what Trump has called “imminent and sinister attacks” against American interests.

Pence launched the ball rolling Friday in a series of tweets listing the “worst atrocities” of a “bad man”, in which he painted General Soleimani as part of the 9/11 plot. In the eleventh tweet of his thread, Pence claimed that Soleimani had:

Aid to the clandestine trip to Afghanistan of 10 of the 12 terrorists who perpetrated the September 11 attacks in the United States.

– Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 3, 2020

Pence’s math is confused, of course. There were 19 hijackers on September 11 – and all but one were from Iran’s religious and geopolitical rival, Saudi Arabia.

Much more important and disturbing: Pence’s implication that Iran was involved in the September 11 plot was explicitly refuted by the September 11 Commission, the official federal investigation that followed the terrorist attack. Al Qaeda operatives, including the future September 11 hijackers, transited through Iran to Afghanistan because the country had not stamped Saudi passports at the time. But the commission concluded, “We found no evidence that Iran or Hezbollah was aware of planning for what would later become the September 11 attack,” and noted: “At the time from their trip to Iran, al-Qaeda members themselves were probably not aware of the specific details of how they worked. The commission’s report makes no mention of Soleimani.

The White House did not respond to a source request on Pence’s tweet. Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman responded on Twitter with a link to a State Department document:

https://t.co/0UCaSRMdDg

– Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 4, 2020

However, this report also does not corroborate Pence’s tweet. He recalls that Iran had authorized “several of the September 11 hijackers to cross its territory en route to Afghanistan for training and operational planning”, but he does not name Soleimani.

In short, the administration has provided no evidence that Soleimani personally assisted the transit of future 9/11 hijackers. And the official investigation into the 9/11 attacks absolves Iran of its prior knowledge and operational participation in the attacks on New York and the Pentagon. Whatever other sins Soleimani committed, he was not responsible for this atrocity.

Trump, for his part, threw conspiratorial fuel on the fire. In the aftermath of the drone strike, Trump retweeted a claim that Soleimani orchestrated the 2012 attack on diplomats in Benghazi, Libya. Trump retweeted an assertion by Jack Prosobiec – an alt-right troll infamous for supporting the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory – that Soleimani was “responsible for Benghazi”:

Did you know:

Soleimani planned the 2012 attacks in Libya because he knew the gun against Syrian rebels was out of the CIA’s annex

He was responsible for Benghazi

And now he’s dead

– Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 3, 2020

In fact, this claim is contradicted by the findings of the select committee of the Republican-led House on Benghazi, which concluded in its 800-page 2016 report that: Quds Force (IRGC – QF) “, led by Soleimani.

The Iran-did-Benghazi marginal theory comes from a book published by the president of the Foundation for Democracy in Iran. This outfit looks overbearing, but its website appears to have been designed in GeoCities, and its advisory board is brimming with notoriously unreliable neocons, including former Defense Department chief Frank Gaffney and former CIA director James Woolsey – both of whom have touted debunked theories seeking to blame Iraq for September 11.

For anyone who has experienced the buildup of the Iraq war (or unpacked the official lies that were used to justify this conflict), the misinformation now coming from this White House is unwanted flashback. But we should not be surprised. While Pence has less of a reputation for lying than the president, he participated in the deceptions of the Iraqi conflict, declaring on the floor of the Chamber after the invasion that WMDs had been found in Iraq. (What was discovered was stocks removed from Iraq’s long-term chemical weapons program.)

Trump’s lies are usual and bottomless and his social media is often full of garbage. However, it is striking that he retweets a marginal theory from a well-known source at the same time that he declares that his Twitter thread is formal enough to declare war:

These media reports will serve as a notification to the United States Congress that if Iran hits an American person or target, the United States will respond quickly and completely, and perhaps disproportionately. Such legal notice is not required, but is nevertheless given!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

The White House is also peddling “alternative facts” precisely at a time when the administration demands that the nation have confidence that the murder of Soleimani was necessary to prevent an “imminent” attack. Yet this claim also has flaws, according to a New York Times reporter:

1. I had the opportunity to inquire from sources, including two American officials who had briefings after the Suleimani strike. Here is what I learned. According to them, the evidence suggesting that there was to be an imminent attack on American targets is “razor-thin”.

– Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 4, 2020

The Washington Post report suggests that the attack – far from being based on urgent new information – took place after months of conspiracy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo having finally convinced Trump to kill the Iranian general.

The post-truth hellish landscape of the Trump administration’s internal mishaps seems to have finally melted into foreign policy – undermining the Trump administration’s only virtue, that it had no appetite for reckless Bush gang militarism / Cheney. And now the nation is once again on the brink of a new conflict with a formidable power from the Middle East, with misinformation and lies supporting the cause of the war.

