Trump and Netanyahu will unveil the controversial Middle East plan

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

(CNN) – When President Donald Trump presents his government’s long-awaited proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the White House on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be by his side.

The head of the Palestinian Authority, meanwhile, will be thousands of kilometers away after breaking diplomatic contact with the United States more than two years earlier, after Trump broke with longstanding U.S. policies and recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

This coexistence will be the central and startling background for the unveiling of a proposal that is submitted three years later and is overwhelmingly distorted in favor of Israel and is largely considered dead upon arrival in the region.

Without knowing the details, Palestinian officials have already dismissed the plan – and said that any deal that doesn’t see Israel as an “occupying power” will be the “fraud of the century”.

And even in Israel, the release of the plan is already viewed from a political perspective – as an attempt by Trump – whose impeachment proceedings are underway against the Senate – to strengthen his ally Netanyahu, who is exposed to allegations of bribery and corruption, another choice in slightly more than a month. In addition to the controversial split-screen moment, Netanyahu was officially charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three different corruption cases on Tuesday – just hours before he was supposed to go to Trump’s White House.

Meanwhile, Trump administration officials insist that solving the decades-long conflict is a serious, if unorthodox, effort. They refer to the invitation from Netanyahu’s political rival Benny Gantz to see the plan as evidence that it is apolitical.

Trump expressed concerns about the chances of success for his own plan when he welcomed Netanyahu on Monday before the plan was published in the Oval Office.

“We will show a plan everyone has worked on and we will see whether they arrive or not,” Trump said. “If so, that would be great. If not, we can live with it. But I think there could be a chance.”

The plan’s release follows more than a year of unprecedented political uncertainty in Israel – including two elections that failed to form a coalition government – that repeatedly delayed adoption. Ultimately, Trump administration officials decided to publish their proposal ahead of the last elections in Israel, hoping that the proposal could unite Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantz into a broad-based parliamentary coalition, sources said are familiar with the dynamics.

Some Middle Eastern experts have argued that, given the lack of Palestinian participation and the proximity to Israel’s upcoming elections, the plan is clearly aimed at strengthening Netanyahu and giving it a statesmanlike character weeks before the Israeli elections , It’s also a move that underlines the importance of Netanyahu’s close connection to the Trump administration.

The White House proposal on Tuesday is expected to address the most central and unsolvable political problems of the conflict, from Jerusalem’s status over borders and security, Israeli settlements and the right of return for Palestinian refugees. It will build on a $ 50 billion economic proposal submitted in June last year that included international investments, grants and loans for over 10 years to spur the Palestinian economy when a political solution to the conflict is first found becomes.

The son-in-law and senior adviser to the president, Jared Kushner, who supported the peace efforts, presented the proposal at a conference on “Peace for Prosperity” in Bahrain and highlighted the potential for economic growth in the Palestinian Territories and the Middle East Overall, if the Israeli and Palestinian leaders can agree to a peace agreement.

However, the economic proposal met with great mistrust of the Trump administration in the Palestinian Territories after a series of policy measures strengthened Israel and undermined the Palestinian position: the US territory’s recognition of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights as sovereign Israelis, all US Cut off support for aid projects to support the Palestinians.

The White House peace team has also repeatedly criticized Palestinian leaders, but has shown almost total aversion to criticism of the Israeli government. Jason Greenblatt, co-author of the White House plan that left the government last fall, told CNN in June that he had found “nothing to criticize” on the Israeli side. At the time, Greenblatt hoped that neither side had taken unilateral action before the plan was released. The Trump administration’s actions are now creating a possible scenario in which Israel will be given the green light to act solely on revealing the plan.

Before the peace plan was released, speculation about the extent to which the Trump administration will propose to annex parts of the Palestinian Territories to Israel has reached a frenzied level. When the Trump administration prepared to publish its proposal, Netanyahu’s rival Gantz vowed last week to annex the Jordan River Valley, which separates the Palestinian West Bank from Jordan, although Gantz had announced it in consultation with the international community.

Senior Trump administration officials have repeatedly stressed that Israel’s security needs have only increased in recent years, since previous proposals have been made, suggesting that the Trump proposal will help strengthen Israel’s security needs. But they also said that there will be elements of the plan that will appeal to the Palestinians.

Throughout the process, Trump administration officials have refused to say whether their plan will support the idea of ​​a two-state solution to the conflict, and have raised the question of whether the proposal will meet the Palestinian demands for a sovereign state. Demands for a Palestinian state, even if made dependent on demands that the Palestinians would never accept, have been flatly rejected by at least some of the right-wing Israeli hardliners.

However, Trump administration officials have made it clear that they are relying on ever closer ties between Israel and the Sunni Arab countries in the Middle East, an approach that stems largely from tensions with Iran. Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia have signaled that if there is a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, they can put their relations with Israel out of the shadows and disclose them.

Trump’s government officials hope these Arab countries will use their influence to encourage the Palestinians to at least consider this proposal, despite Trump saying that many Arab countries have already approved the plan. But these countries were remarkably quiet up to this point and hesitated to approve a plan that has not yet been unveiled.

