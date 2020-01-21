Trump and Macron agree to conclude ceasefire and avoid massive tariffs on French wine

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) – President Donald Trump and his French counterpart have agreed to delay the escalation of a trade war, officials said to avoid a massive new increase in tariffs on French goods like wine, cheese, and handbags for the time being.

Trump had threatened the new levies in retaliation for a tax hit on French technology technology companies like Facebook and Google’s earnings.

Wine importers and other companies selling French products in the United States had protested the plans, claiming that the expected 100 percent tariff would cost American jobs and make a living.

The White House said Monday that Trump had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron and “agreed that it is important to successfully negotiate the tax on digital services,” but did not confirm his decision to hold tariffs for the time being.

Macron tweeted that he had a “great discussion” with Trump.

“We will work together on a good agreement to avoid tariff escalation,” he wrote.

The two sides will be on potential tariffs by the end of the year, the French official said, while negotiations on digital tax in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development continue.

French products such as the Dutch Le Creuset ovens, Hermès handbags and Roquefort cheese were all suitable for the new tariffs, but it was the wine that got the main focus.

A wine importer compared the potential tariffs with the greatest threat to the industry since the ban.

Due to a separate trade dispute related to Airbus, a customs duty of 25% remains for French wine.

