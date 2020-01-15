Trump and China agree to trade truce - for now

President Trump signed his “big and beautiful monster” of a trade agreement with China on Wednesday.

Like it or hate it, the monstrous Economic and Trade Agreement between the government of the United States of America and the government of the People’s Republic of China is, as the administration claims, “historic”.

The United States, recognizing that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is increasingly dictating economic performance, is abandoning free trade for managed trade. As a result, Trump has made China promise this year and next year to make purchases of US goods and services of at least $ 200 billion from what it imported in 2017. Much of the commitment concerns agricultural products. Manufactured and energy products are also included.

Certain specifics of the purchase commitments are documented in a “confidential annex” to the agreement, said US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Bloomberg News in a joint email.

The 86-page phase 1 agreement, as we know, includes intellectual property protections and rules against China requiring technology transfer as a price to enter that country. Beijing has also agreed to manage its currency transparently and grant better access to foreign financial services companies.

Disappointing for many, the agreement does not provide for any reduction in tariffs beyond those granted in December. Last month, the United States did not respond to the tariffs to be imposed under section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to remedy the theft of American intellectual property. In addition, the administration has halved the tariffs of 301 previously applied to certain Chinese products. Likewise, China did not go ahead with its own additional tariffs that month.

There are mechanisms in the phase one agreement through which the United States can re-impose tariffs for non-compliance. Beijing is not authorized to take reprisals for any proportional American snap-back of tariffs carried out in good faith.

The parties have deferred other issues, such as Beijing’s industrial subsidies and cybersecurity rules, to a Phase II agreement. Many expect these discussions to be particularly controversial, one of the reasons why the trade negotiations were split into two parts.

In addition, Washington and Beijing have announced the resumption of the US-China global economic dialogue, talks twice a year. The Treasury Department withdrew its list of currency manipulators from China on Monday.

President Trump calls the China agreement an important victory for America, but at best, it’s a truce. In addition, it is a truce that favors China more than it initially appears. Beijing, before signing the pact, got what it really needed.

First, the deal restored confidence in China’s shattered economy. The country is not growing at the rate of 6.1% that analysts have estimated. In reality, growth is comparable to that of the United States – or slower. Business investment is stagnating and consumer spending, despite optimistic assessments, does not compensate for the slowness elsewhere. Bellwether’s car sales, for example, fell 8.2% last year. Exports grew in December – up 7.6%, the first positive figure in five months – due to expectations of trade peace with the United States.

Second, the wait for a phase one pact has encouraged companies to keep factories in China. Initially, trade friction between the two largest economies in the world prompted some companies, such as Google, GoPro, Nintendo, Fitbit and RH, to abandon industrial production on Chinese soil. This offshoring is now slowing as business leaders begin – perhaps too optimistically – to see an end to trade friction.

“The weakening of the Trump administration on tariffs has convinced suppliers and buyers that it is prudent to stay in China,” US manufacturing defender Jonathan PTM Images told the Daily Beast on Tuesday. United. “Nobody wants to leave now and let a competitor take their place in a cheap Chinese factory.”

It is not clear what the United States achieved in phase one. Yes, there are promises, but China has made many promises in the past only to break them later, sometimes with impunity. For example, it has still failed to meet its obligations, contained in its World Trade Organization membership agreement, to open its market to foreign payment processors by 2006.

In addition, America does not get much in return for the December tariff concessions. Trump touts future purchases of US agricultural products by China, but the country is suffering from a severe food crisis and must make large purchases of foreign agriculture, to negotiate or not to conclude. Food inflation in December, according to official statistics, was staggering 17.4% year-on-year, after increasing 19.1% the previous month. The epidemic of African swine fever and the infestation with the armyworm devastated pig and agricultural production in the months before the Lunar New Year holidays which last for several weeks. As a result, an agricultural problem is now a political problem. Beijing needs good American food to joyfully feed the Chinese people.

Furthermore, China’s promises to buy substantial quantities of manufactured goods, while promising at first glance, are probably only a mirage. It is difficult to see how China could honor these commitments when its own manufacturing sector falters.

In any event, in accordance with the WTO non-discrimination rule, Beijing cannot conclude a parallel agreement of this type with the United States. China must therefore make the same offer to all 161 other WTO member states. In practice, this is impossible.

There is one thing, however, that Trump accomplished with the Phase One agreement. It has, in a real sense, changed the way Americans see China. For decades, Washington’s policymakers have thought that, overall, they have no power over Beijing. Now, after two years of Trump’s tough tactics, they understand that they are indeed holding high cards.

The sin of the phase 1 agreement is therefore that Trump, having great power over China, could have pushed American interests further and gotten a better deal.

