Trump Ally's meeting in Venezuela may have violated U.S. sanctions – National

Loading...

Erik Prince, a major Republican donor and founder of controversial security firm Blackwater, has been meeting with the senior aide to President Nicolas Maduro, two senior U.S. officials, for possible breaches of the sanctions related to his recent trip to Venezuela US Treasury officials said.

There is no evidence that Prince, whose sister is Education Minister Betsy DeVos, will be punished for meeting Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Caracas last month.

The fact that the visit was announced underlines the concern of the Trump administration officials about an apparently unauthorized diplomatic contact with Maduro. This seems to be waning as support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó in Venezuela, if not Washington.

CONTINUE READING:

Trump signs executive order to impose sanctions on the Venezuelan government's assets



The US officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The story continues under the advertisement

Little is known about Prince's surprise trip to Caracas last month. However, the mere presence of a businessman with longstanding ties to the US national security organ in Venezuela raised the question of whether he wanted to open a secret return channel for Maduro on behalf of the Trump administration, which the State Department emphatically denied.

It is also a kind of reversal for Prince, who made a plan to form a mercenary army in early 2019 to overthrow Maduro.

A person familiar with Prince's visit said he was asked to travel to Venezuela by an unidentified European businessman with longstanding ties to the oil-rich nation. The person said Prince had neither discussed business nor received anything valuable during his trip – actions that violated U.S. financial sanctions against Maduro's socialist government.

00:52

Venezuelans hold "No More Trump" rally, protest sanctions by the US government

Venezuelans hold "No More Trump" rally, protest sanctions by the US government

The purpose of the trip was to meet key actors in the crisis-ridden nation and not act as emissaries for the Trump administration, according to the person who is not authorized to discuss the visit and speak on condition of anonymity.

The person said Prince, a former Navy SEAL, continues to support the Trump administration's goal to remove Maduro, but believes the State Department's efforts to achieve that goal have failed and new alternatives – which the person does not specified – should be tried.

The story continues under the advertisement

Before his trip, Prince informed the National Security Council and the Treasury of his plans and received no objection, the person said.

In a statement, Prince's lawyer did not provide details of the trip or who his client might have alerted the US government to.

CONTINUE READING:

Military trucks overrun protesters in Venezuela; Trump faces a Cuban embargo if his troops don't stop



"Before Erik Prince went to Venezuela as a private citizen, he received clear legal guidance that he followed diligently," said Matthew Schwartz in the statement.

"It is not illegal to just visit Venezuela and participate in non-business discussions, which is all Mr. Prince did. We should better focus on measures that could actually restore peace and prosperity in Venezuela instead of worrying about who visited whom. "

Neither the National Security Council nor the Treasury Department responded to a request for comment.

Rodriguez is a key helper for Maduro and one of more than 100 Venezuelan government insiders sanctioned by the United States. In addition, the Trump administration has imposed extensive sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry this year and has banned US companies and individuals from doing business with the Maduro administration.

2:16

UN Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits refugees in camps on the border between Venezuela and Colombia

UN Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits refugees in camps on the border between Venezuela and Colombia

Prince also met opposition members during his stay in Caracas, although the person familiar with his trip refused to tell whom.

The story continues under the advertisement

An adjutant to Juan Guaidó said there was no such meeting with anyone in the opposition. However, the adjutant was unable to give the same assurances to a small fraction of minority parties who had recently split off from Guaidó and started negotiations with Maduro, who view the US as a time-consuming sideline.

A year after the United States recognized Guaidó as Venezuela's provisional president and claimed that Maduro's re-election was fraudulent, friends and foes are increasingly pressuring the 36-year-old legislator to formulate a new vision for the deposition of the socialist leader as the economy stabilizes under a flood of black market dollars.

Another person familiar with the visit said that Prince's dinner at Rodriguez in late November demanded the release of six Houston-based Citgo executives who have been detained for corruption for more than two years. Two weeks later, the six men – five of them dual citizens from the United States and Venezuela – were granted house arrest. The person also spoke about the condition of anonymity considering the sensitivities associated with the trip.

CONTINUE READING:

Maduro vs. Guaido: Venezuela is divided and the world stands up for itself



Elliott Abrams, the U.S. Special Envoy for Venezuela, said on December 20 that Prince was neither a U.S. government ambassador nor secret talks with Maduro.

"I haven't found an American official to say he or she was taught by Mr. Prince and I asked," Abrams said at a press conference. "Well, I don't know if he informed an American official and if so who it was."

The story continues under the advertisement

Prince was accused of previously acting as a back channel on Trump's behalf. In 2017, he met an official close to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Seychelles, off the coast of East Africa. Special Adviser Robert Mueller's report on his Russian investigation said the meeting had been scheduled in advance with the knowledge of former White House aide, Stephen Bannon.

Prince became famous after Blackwater personnel shot Iraqi civilians in Nisour Square in Baghdad in 2007 during the Iraq war. After the scandal, the company name was changed and Prince sold his shares to a private equity fund. Today he heads a private equity fund that focuses on investing in emerging markets

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR