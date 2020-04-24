Trump allowed Randall Stevenson to retire as CEO of CNN owner AT&T: ‘Great news!’

President Donald Trump has welcomed the news that Randall Stevenson will step down as CEO of AT&T 13 years after he took over as telecommunications giant owned by WarnerMedia and CNN.

“Great news! Randall Stevenson, CEO of AT&T, the company that owns and manages Fake News @ CNN, is leaving or has been forced to leave. Anyone who has a garbage network and is allowed to say what CNN does should leave ASAP. I hope the replacement will be much better! He tweeted.

Stephenson announced on Friday that he was stepping down as CEO of the company. John Stanki, the company’s president and chief operating officer, will become AT&T’s CEO on July 1, and Stanki will become a member of AT&T’s board of directors a month ago.

Also read: John Stanki replaces Randall Stevenson as CEO of AT&T

Interestingly, Stevenson has long been an important donor to Republican candidates, and according to FEC records, in 2017 he donated about $ 40,000 to GOP candidates and congressional campaigning committees.

Stevenson, who has been with AT&T for 38 years, will be the CEO until January 2021. Later this year, AT&T will elect an independent director when Randall resigns.

Trump’s finding a way to turn the latest headlines into live media coverage is a long-running topic for the president, which was earlier turned into an attack on the news industry by his spokesman. White House spokeswoman Kylie McEnaney on Friday accused the media of ignoring President Trump’s warnings to introduce a disinfectant solution.

“President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should seek medical advice on the treatment of coronavirus,” he said at a briefing yesterday. “Take President Trump out of context and leave it in the media to run under negative headlines.”

$ 14 billion acquisition of AT&T-Time Warner (Photos)

Do you think $ 85 billion is a lot of money? Travel for the simple money that has been in the American media and content machines for years.

1999: Disney buys ABC

The Alliance is such a strong brand that it’s hard to imagine them as individuals, but the $ 19.5 billion sale gave Disney its own popular TV brand. Distribution

1999: Clear Channel acquires AMFM Inc.

The radio giant paid $ 20.6 billion for its rival AMFM, their 830 radio stations, 425,000 billboards and 19 TVs for Forbes. Distribution

1999: Viacom acquires CBS

Fifteen years ago, the media giant bought a television network for $ 34.1 billion. When companies break up in 2006, always remember – history repeats itself. Distribution

2000: Time Warner and AOL merge

It is often called the most tragic reunion in history. The $ 186.2 billion price seemed obvious at the time, but quickly became a corporate culture … and the dot-com collapsed. Distribution

2006: Disney acquires Pixar

In the first of a number of important steps by Disney CEO Bob Iger – Steve Jobs entrusted them with an animation studio, which provides long-term health and sees the company gain a record market share. 7.4 billion Distribution

2009: Disney buys Marvel

Iger’s $ 4 billion acquisition of a comic book studio changed the industry, with Robert Downey Jr. becoming the highest-paid actor in Hollywood and creating a new constellation of stars and movies. Distribution

2012: Disney buys Lucasfilm

Bob Iger’s hat-trick ended in a major revolution when he landed on the planet Star Wars for $ 4 billion, resulting in №3 best films in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. YouTube

2013: Comcast buys the remaining stake in NBC

After buying a majority stake in 2011 for $ 30 billion, Comcast paid another $ 16.7 billion to take full ownership of the TV brand, Universal Studios and its parks in California and Florida. Distribution

2013: Yahoo buys Tumblr

It’s a relatively cheap price to buy media, but Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has raised $ 1 billion for the Tumblr blogging platform, raising many eyebrows. Distribution

2014: Facebook buys WhatApp

While this is a acquisition of new technology, it is interesting to note that Facebook has paid $ 22 billion to support its messaging apps, allowing users to send free messages via WiFi for the European mobile app WhatsApp. The company has repeatedly said it does not want to buy content engines, but if they change their minds, it means an effort to level up the competition. Distribution

2015: Activision buys Blizzard King Mobile

The video game company has spent $ 5.9 billion on entertainment and entertainment. Mobile gaming company King considers the oldest social games like Candy Crush and Bubble Witch to be the most successful app of all time. Now Activision is developing features like the CBS game show based on Candy Crush. Distribution

2016: Comcast buys Dreamworks

After years of trying to download her baby, Jeffrey Katzenberg received $ 3.8 billion for related franchises such as DWA and Kung Fu Panda. Distribution

2015: Dalian Wanda buys the legendary entertainment

The $ 3.5 billion manufacturing company isn’t just a downturn, it’s the beginning of China’s invasion of Hollywood. At the moment, this is the result of a complicated assessment of many appraisals … but Wanda’s pockets are deep because patience is long. Distribution

2016: Verizon buys Yahoo

In a major deal to be officially closed, Verizon has pledged $ 4.83 billion to Yahoo’s core business, which includes advertising, content, search and mobile. Distribution

From Disney-ABC to Wanda and Legendary, keep an eye out for key deals on amazing media quotes.

