Donald Trump’s close allies intervened on Tuesday in Iowa caucus misery to promote conspiracy theories about a “manipulated” process, and some Democrats locked it up.

“The solution lies in … AGAIN,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr., while the Iowa Democratic Party struggled to tabulate the results after a coding error prevented the entire caucus totals from being uploaded via an app.

“Pay attention to my words, they are this rigging,” tweeted Eric Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went all-in on conspiracy and worked out a connect-the-dots theory that sounded like it had been torn from a Scandal script. Democrats, he suggested, had suppressed a newspaper poll and then orchestrated a technical glitch to hide a bad show from Joe Biden.

Supporters of Bernie Sanders did complain that the delay in announcing the results slowed the pace in the Senator of Vermont, which had led in most polls. But Biden also complained about the cuts, because his general counsel fired a destructive letter to Iowa Democrats.

Iowa Democrats said the app that the party used accurately collected the results of district chairs, but only partially transferred them due to a coding error. They insisted that the underlying data was solid and supported by a paper trail.

It would be almost impossible to manipulate the actual vote totals, because the caucus process takes place in public, in view of multiple competing campaigns and the media.

But that didn’t stop conspiracy theories almost immediately after the results were postponed late Monday.

Trump campaign president Brad Parscale asked on Twitter if the results had been “rigged up”, while republican spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany of the national committee claimed that the Democrats were “on the rig.” In a Fox News appearance, Trump was in favor of Rep. Ga Gaz (Matt) suggested that the results were postponed to cover up an embarrassingly low finish for Biden – who was in fourth place in unofficial, incomplete internal results released by rival campaigns.

“If Joe Biden had won tonight, we would probably have some results right now,” Gaetz said.

Pete Buttigieg’s decision to come out and declare victory before any official results were blown into flames.

Sanders supporters promoted hashtags such as “#MayorCheat” and “#CIAPete,” a reference to conspiracy theories that Buttigieg is a CIA agent. On the Reddit forum for the left-wing podcast Chapo Traphouse, a hotbed of pro-Sanders online activity, a highly rated post said believing that the Iowa caucus was not rigged would be as foolish as buying the official line that rich pedophile Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide.

Many of the speculations are focused on Shadow, the obscure democratic technology company that designed the Iowa reporting app. The campaigns of both Biden and Buttigieg have previously paid for Shadow, which was launched by the Democratic dark money group ACRONYM, which snares the suspicious theorists of conspiracy theory that the app’s developers were biased against Sanders. Sanders fans also pointed out that Shadow CEO Gerard Niemira was working on the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton.

The company’s critics also used pro-Buttigieg tweets from ACRONYM CEO Tara McGowan. Referring to McGowan’s tweets, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich described the Iowa process as “how to set up an election.”

Progressive journalist Walker Bragman placed Buttigieg’s connections with Shadow in a tweet that has been retweeted nearly 20,000 times, calling it “not a good optic.” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who subscribed to Sanders, promoted Bragman’s tweet and added: This can’t be it! “Omar later claimed that she had no intention of spreading a conspiracy theory about the caucus.

Republicans, meanwhile, welcomed Democratic battles, with conservative expert Erick Erickson hoping that conspiracy theories about the caucus would continue to harm the Democrats.

“I don’t think Iowa sabotaged the caucus to hurt Bernie Sanders,” tweeted Erickson. “But I really hope that many Bernie Sanders supporters think so.”

