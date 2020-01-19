Trump advertises trade agreements between farmers in China, Mexico and Canada

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – President Donald Trump is expected to discuss new US trade agreements with his North American neighbors and with China at a performance at an American farmers’ congress on Sunday.

When Trump spoke before the American Farm Bureau Federation Congress last year, he asked farmers to continue to support him, even if they were financially affected by the consequences of his trade war with China and the partial closure of the federal government.

Trump’s follow-up speech on Sunday in Austin, Texas, gives him the opportunity to explain to farmers that he has kept two trade promises he made as a candidate – to improve trade with China and separately with Canada and Mexico – and farmers will benefit from both packages.

Last Wednesday, Trump signed a tentative trade deal with China at the White House, which obliges Beijing to increase its imports of U.S. industry, energy, and agricultural goods by $ 200 billion this year and next. This includes larger purchases of soybeans and other agricultural products, which are expected to reach $ 40 billion a year, the US says, though critics wonder if China can achieve the goals.

Also last week, the Senate voted overwhelmingly for the US-Mexico-Canada deal, which is the successor to the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. The government planned the new agreement to return part of its factory production to the United States, primarily for automobiles.

NAFTA had triggered an increase in trade between the three countries, but Trump and other critics blamed him for job losses in the U.S. when American factories relocated production south of the border to take advantage of low wages in Mexico.

The house approved the US, Mexico and Canada agreement in December and Trump is expected to sign it soon.

