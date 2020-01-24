Trump administration threatens California with mandate that insurers insure abortion: NPR

President Trump speaks at a White House cabinet meeting last month while Vice President Pence is watching in the background. On Friday, the Trump administration suggested that some of California’s federal funds could be at risk because the state obliges insurers to cover abortions.

Updated at 12:05 p.m. ET

Just hours before President Trump was scheduled to appeal to thousands of abortion rights activists at the annual March for Life in Washington, DC, his government has given attendees cheers.

The Office of Civil Rights, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, announced Friday that it is taking action against California to oblige private insurers to cover abortions. According to the office, the regulation introduced in 2014 violates the federal conscience protection for healthcare providers who refuse certain services for religious or moral reasons.

“Regardless of what you think about the legality of abortions, the American people said in one voice that people should not be forced to participate in, pay for, or cover others’ abortions,” office director Roger Severino told reporters in a conference call prior to the formal announcement.

“The Weldon amendment is very clear,” added Severino, referring to a federal measure that was passed by Congress over a decade ago and has been renewed as part of the department’s resources. “When states receive federal funding from HHS and other agencies, they can’t discriminate against health insurance that doesn’t cover or pay for abortions – period, period.”

The announcement addressed to California on Friday calls on the state to “signal its intention to comply with the law or take appropriate action”. However, Severino declined to detail the exact timing or nature of this punishment – suggesting that only the funds provided by HHS that California receives are at risk.

It is unclear why the government is taking action based on a mandate that has existed for years and why it has chosen to target only California, which is only one of a few states that need abortion coverage in private health insurance plans. Severino declined to comment on “certain potential or active investigations.”

Even so, Trump, who will speak on Friday afternoon before the anti-abortion rally, has made no secret of his disappointment with California, which has repeatedly conflicted with his government – not only on abortion and health care issues, but also on issues abortion issues related to the environment, the United States Census and immigration, among other policy areas.

The state has become a well-known opponent for the president. He has repeatedly insulted his prominent politicians – including tweets against the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Governor Gavin Newsom – and has repeatedly threatened to cut off government aid to fight forest fires.

President Trump and Vice President Pence “are attacking women’s health again to stand up against the election at today’s rally,” Californian Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a tweet on Friday. “Make no mistake, this action against CA is just another attempt to compromise women’s rights and access to abortion.”

For the Trump administration, the move also marks the recent important push into the controversial abortion debate, a key issue in the 2020 presidential election.

Last year, HHS issued an ordinance that makes it easier for doctors and other healthcare workers to refuse services for religious reasons – just to remove this rule months later from the Federal Supreme Court and submit it to the Supreme Court for review. And the Office of Civil Rights, the department that pressed pressure in California on Friday, accused a Vermont hospital of violating federal law by forcing a nurse to have an abortion because of her objections.

Trump’s appearance at the March for Life is the first time that a seated president has appeared in person at the event since decades ago in protest at the landmark Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade was organized to legalize abortion nationwide.