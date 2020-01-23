Trump administration says pregnant foreign travelers could threaten national security

The Trump administration has unveiled its latest national security measure – a crackdown on pregnant women – leaving immigration and women’s rights lawyers to shake their heads.

The new State Department rules, which are expected to come into effect on Friday, allow consular officials to deny tourist visas to anyone they believe may give birth while traveling in the United States. The administration says it aims to prevent pregnant women from entering the country only to apply for citizenship for their children. But lawyers say it’s just another license to discriminate.

“What this measure appears to do is create another basis for discriminating against women in their ability to come to the United States of America,” said Lynn Paltrow, executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women. “It portrays women and people with the capacity for pregnancy as a danger to the United States of America.”

Until now, traveling to the United States to give birth was completely legal, as long as women did not lie about their intentions when applying for a visa. The absence of restrictions has helped fuel a lucrative “birth tourism” business, in which US-based brokers – including several operating on Trump properties – have charged women tens of thousands of dollars for the accommodation during pregnancy and birth.

Trump, however, has long opposed the concept of birthright citizenship, calling it a “magnet for illegal immigration” and erroneously claiming that the United States is the only country in the world that allows it . He even proposed to eliminate citizenship altogether by means of an executive decree – a proposal which the experts rejected as manifestly unconstitutional.

The State Department said Thursday that the new rules were designed to fill an immigration “loophole” that threatened national security. But officials have not been able to cite a single case in which the so-called “birth tourism” created a threat to national security. They also could not provide the exact number of tourists who give birth in the United States each year, making thousands. Each year, approximately 4 million people give birth in the United States.

Experts also wondered exactly how the new rules would be applied. According to State Department rules, consular officers will be required to interview any woman for whom they have a “specific and explicit reason” to believe that she is coming to the United States for the primary purpose of childbirth. But they declined to say how exactly an agent would determine this, saying it could appear in an interview, in an application form, or as part of “information provided to a consular officer”.

Jeffrey Gorsky, a lawyer who previously worked at the State Department visa office, said it would be rare for a woman to wait until visibly pregnant before applying for a visa. In fact, many travelers apply for a multiple entry visa valid for at least 10 years. “Will they restrict visas for young married women on the assumption that they could come to the United States to give birth?” Asked Gorsky.

Paltrow said the system would encourage officers to refuse visas to any woman who may be pregnant for fear that they will be accused of not doing their job. “They are going to see almost all of the women who wish to enter the country as potentially pregnant and someone they should exclude,” she said. “Because there is no way to find out just by looking.”

The rule allows exceptions for women who plan to give birth in the United States for legitimate medical reasons, or who have another reason to come to the country at the end of their pregnancy. (An example cited in the text of the regulation is a pregnant woman who comes to visit her terminally ill mother.) Women who enter the country for medical reasons related to their pregnancy must demonstrate that they can pay for the services in whole.

The issue of “birth tourism” has received increased media attention in recent years, as Trump has attacked immigrants who he says are cheating in the country. Women in China and Russia paid between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000 to have their children in sunny places like southern California or Florida.

A previous Daily Beast investigation found that several Miami-based birth tourism companies have announced rentals on Trump-owned properties. One of these companies has announced accommodation in local Trump Towers, with a gold-tiled bathtub and a Cadillac Escalade or Mercedes Benz with driver. Others have offered a Trump Royale penthouse apartment, starting at $ 7,000 per month.

“I was particularly looking for Trump Towers,” said an expansive mother who traveled from Russia to Miami. “(Now) in the evening, I have a great view because you have the bay and the buildings that are shining. The building is great. No regrets.”

