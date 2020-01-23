Trump Administration Resets State Water Protection: NPR

EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks at a press conference in September about plans to repeal the Waters of the United States rule, an Obama-era regulation that granted federal protection to many U.S. wetlands and rivers.

Patrick Semansky / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Patrick Semansky / AP

Patrick Semansky / AP

The Environmental Protection Agency drastically reduces the protection of federal pollution of rivers, streams and wetlands – a step that many farmers, contractors and mining companies welcome, but which the agency’s scientific advisors are opposed to.

EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler, who announced the lifting of an earlier Obama era in September, chose the long-awaited announcement on Thursday in Las Vegas at the National Association of Home Builders International Builders’ Show.

The biggest change is a controversial move to reset government wetland and smaller waterway pollution limits that President Barack Obama introduced less than five years ago.

The Obama era executive action, which broadened the definition of “United States waters” [WOTUS], applied to approximately 60% of the United States’ waterways. The aim was to clarify the decades of political and legal debate about which waters should be considered.

However, various business interests highlighted the regulation as a massive federal surplus. Within a few weeks of the change being announced in May 2015, 27 states have filed suit to block the change. At that time, the Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, one of the leading critics, called the new rule “so wide and open to interpretation that everything from ditches and dry creek beds to canyons to isolated ponds formed after heavy rain had as “could be viewed. United States water. ‘”

However, when the planned rollback took shape last year, 14 states sued the EPA for the upcoming change in regulations, saying they “disregard science and the law and exempt our waters from basic protection under the Clean Water Act”.

In a draft letter posted online late last month, the EPA’s 41-member Scientific Advisory Board, composed largely of representatives of the Trump administration, said the revised definition rule “reduces the protection of our nation’s waters and the goal of Restoring and not supporting maintaining the “chemical, physical, and biological integrity” of these waters. “The letter is signed by CEO Michael Honeycutt.

In a speech on Sunday at the annual meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation in Austin, Texas, President Trump pointed out the change and called the 2015 Obama rule “one of the most ridiculous regulations of all”.

“It was a rule that basically took away your property,” he said. “As long as I’m president, the government will never control American farmers.”

He said the new rules would “allow states to manage their water resources according to their own needs and the needs of their farmers and ranchers.”

When Trump first proposed the new regulation in late 2018, Randy Noel, then chair of the National Association of Home Builders, told NPR: “I’m pretty excited because we didn’t have much to build.”

Noel lives in southern Louisiana, an area with many wetlands. He said developers were scared because it was never clear which wetlands were regulated by the federal government and which weren’t. “Hopefully this redefinition will change that,” he said.

But Janette Brimmer of the Legal Advocacy Group Earthjustice said in a statement that under the new rule, “only a few protective measures will remain to prevent polluters from bringing toxic by-products into our waters.”

The revised rule does not apply to smaller, short-lived streams that only flow part of the year and dry out at other times. They make up a large part of New Mexico’s waters, says Rachel Conn with Amigos Bravos, a New Mexico-based conservation group that deals with water issues. “But they all flow into our larger systems,” she says. “And from these larger systems, nearly 300,000 New Mexicans get their drinking water.”

Barely a month after taking office, Trump ordered a review of the nation’s waterways. He said at the time that clean water was “in the national interest” but must be weighed against “promoting economic growth, minimizing regulatory uncertainty, and taking due account of the constitutional role of Congress and the states.”

Since taking office, Trump has been aggressively trying to remove environmental regulations, especially those that are seen as a business obstacle. According to a New York Times analysis updated a month ago, the government has revised or removed around 90 environmental regulations in the past three years, although some have been reinstated after legal objection and others are still on trial.