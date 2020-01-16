Nearly $ 16 billion of the $ 20 billion allocated to disaster recovery in Puerto Rico after two hurricanes in 2017 was finally released this week by the Trump administration.

According to NPR, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had withheld funds, saying it feared mismanagement and suspected corruption. The funds had been approved by Congress over a year ago and were due to be released in September. Representative Nydia M. Velázquez (DN.Y.) Accused the administration of applying a double standard: “Why is Puerto Rico always subject to different standards with regard to this administration?”, Did she declared.

Announcing the release of funds, a senior HUD official issued a statement which read as follows: “Now that a full financial monitoring team is assembled and active, we can move forward with confidence that these recovery funds after disaster will reach those who need it most. ” But it remains unclear when the funds will reach the United States, which is now in even more desperate need following the earthquakes that hit the island last week.

Just because the funds have been released by HUD does not mean that they will not reach Puerto Rico. There are conditions attached to the $ 16 billion in aid. Puerto Rico will have to submit budget plans to a tax audit board, in accordance with a federal mandate that will follow the allocation of funds. In addition, the island will have to strengthen its land registration database. And, it cannot use any of the above funds to improve its power grid, as $ 2 billion of undischarged funds are allocated for this purpose. Finally, Puerto Rico will not be able to pay federal project workers the minimum wage of $ 15 an hour on the island.

Throughout his presidency, Trump defamed the land and its people, who are American citizens and who suffered extreme damage to the infrastructure of Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017. He called Puerto Rico “one of the most most corrupt on the planet, “and said his politicians were” either incompetent or corrupt “in a tweet last August. And in 2018, the president said the death toll from the hurricane was exaggerated “to make me look as bad as possible”.

Representative Nita Lowey (DN.Y.), a member of the House Appropriations Committee, announced Thursday an additional $ 3.4 billion bill on emergency spending on education, reconstruction of roads and other infrastructure, as well as to meet other needs such as housing. .

“There is no justifiable reason for this mean and blatant treatment of the people of Puerto Rico, and we must not salute these simple advances because of a barrage of unjustifiable delays and the lingering suffering of American citizens,” said Senator Patrick Leahy (D -Vt.), who sits on the Senate Supply Committee.