Trump administration completes plans to enable the development of downsized monuments: NPR

The Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument offers breathtaking features like the Escalante Canyons, which can be seen here in an undated photo. Together with Bears Ears, the Trump administration has made major changes to the memorial – although the legality of the move is still unclear.

Jerry Sintz / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Jerry Sintz / AP

Jerry Sintz / AP

Updated at 5:50 p.m. ET

More than two years after the largest reversal of national monument protection in the history of the United States, the Trump administration has completed plans for the approximately 2 million acres earlier protected country in southern Utah.

The Federal Bureau of Land Management announced on Thursday its plans to release the land that was once protected as part of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments to energy developers and ranchers.

“These cooperatively developed and locally-based plans give a successful future to communities that are dismissed too often and punished with unilateral decisions that do not listen to Utahns’ voices,” said Casey Hammond, deputy minister for land, materials and minerals Ministry of Interior management said in a statement.

Officials unveiled the plans on Thursday, despite still having doubts about the measures that primarily reduced those monuments. In December 2017, Trump issued two presidential statements that reduced Bears Ears by approximately 85% of its original size and Grand Staircase by approximately half.

The two bluffs that inspired the name of the Bears Ears National Monument were seen at sunset outside of Blanding, Utah. On Thursday, more than two years after the Trump administration announced plans to downsize the memorial, federal managers finalized the new zoning plans.

George Frey / Getty Images



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

George Frey / Getty Images

George Frey / Getty Images

Both regions were protected under democratic presidents. Bears Ears in particular had sparked the anger of the conservatives, who believed that Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had radically exceeded and trampled on residents’ rights when he expelled the massive memorial late in his second term.

Even so, Trump’s reversal of Obama’s controversial move itself has generated considerable controversy – as well as persistent questions about its legality. Both Bears Ears and its older counterpart, like all national monuments, were named after the Antiquities Act of 1906, which Trump also cited in his proclamations.

However, the law itself is unclear as to who actually has the power to lift or reduce national monument boundaries, and legal experts say it is traditionally Congress’s job to change the size of the public country.

A whole series of nature conservation and tribal groups sued the administration immediately before a federal court, where their lawsuits against the move continue to unfold.

“These plans are cruel and totally predictable. They are the latest in a series of Trump administration insults to these great countries that started Trump’s illegal mining of bear ears and grand staircase two years ago,” said Sharon Buccino, senior director of lands at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement after the plans were released.

“We stand by the five tribes and the millions of Americans who are vigorously against this deterioration and the giving away of our public country.”

Honor Keeler of the Cherokee Nation and deputy director of the Utah Dinebikeyah group said protection for land full of sacred artifacts, tombs, and other cultural resources has been removed.

“We find that this is an ongoing failure to provide meaningful advice to tribes and that it appears to be an indicator of the treatment of indigenous peoples in the United States,” she told NPR.

“I think it’s part of a larger narrative that directly affects the indigenous people and the native land.”

Regardless of the pending litigation, the Trump administration intends to push ahead with its plans.

“If we stopped and waited for any litigation to be resolved,” Hammond said Thursday when calling reporters.