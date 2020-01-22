The Trump administration approved a right of way on Wednesday that would allow the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline to be built over U.S. land, federal officials told The Associated Press, pushing the controversial $ 8 billion project closer to construction, despite the judicial process Challenges are still pending.

The permit, signed by Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, is valid for 74 kilometers of the Montana overland route, which is controlled by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Casey Hammond, deputy secretary of the Interior Ministry, said.

The 1,200 mile (1,930 km) pipeline would transport up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude oil a day from western Canada to the Gulf Coast terminals. The project sponsor TC Energy announced in a lawsuit that he wanted to start construction in the next few months, but that he would certainly face further legal challenges.

The pipeline, first proposed in 2008, has become a symbol of the struggle between economic development and controlling fossil fuel emissions that cause climate change. The Obama administration rejected it, but President Donald Trump revived it and was a strong supporter.

The route approved Wednesday includes all states crossed by the line, Hammond said. The rest of the route is mostly private land, for which TC Energy has attempted to obtain planning permission.

Opponents fear that burning tar sand oil will aggravate climate change and that the pipeline may break and oil spill in waterways like the Montana Missouri River. You have filed numerous lawsuits.

According to Hammond, interior ministers and other agencies have carefully examined the potential environmental impact of the line. He said TC Energy had submitted detailed plans to respond to any spills from the line.

“We are satisfied with the analysis that was carried out,” said Hammond.

Another oil pipeline in TC Energy’s Keystone network spilled an estimated 1.4 million liters of oil in eastern North Dakota in October. The company’s critics say a harmful Keystone XL release is inevitable given the length of the line and the many rivers and other waters it would cross.

A lawyer from environmental groups who wanted to cancel Trump’s leadership approval said he would ask the judge to issue an order to block the new permit.

“We know that President Trump’s approval was unconstitutional and we are confident that federal courts will revoke the approval,” said Steve Volker, who represents the indigenous environmental network.

US MP Greg Gianforte from Montana praised the government move.

“Trump and his administration keep their promise to start this important infrastructure project after years of unnecessary delays,” said the Republican lawmaker in a statement.

Brian Morris, U.S. district judge in Montana, initially rejected an appeal from environmentalists to block construction in December because no immediate work was scheduled. But he also ruled against the project, including a 2018 decision that brought the line to a standstill and caused Trump to issue a new presidential license for Keystone XL to cross the U.S.-Canada border.

In Nebraska, the Supreme Court removed the last major obstacle to the project in August when it ruled in favor of state regulators who approved a route for the pipeline in 2017. The opponents had argued that the regulators had not followed all of the required state laws.

TC Energy plans to begin mobilizing construction equipment in labor and pipeline locations in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska next month. It is also planned to cut trees along the route in areas of South Dakota.

In April, the company plans to build a 2 km section of the pipeline across the US-Canada border. Construction of the pumping stations for the line would begin in June.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,