A visit to the US to have a baby – and to secure a US passport for the child – is not a "legitimate pastime," the State Department said.

The State Department plans to deny pregnant women tourist visas if officials believe they are traveling here to secure American citizenship for their child by birth on United States soil.

The Trump administration says it targets the practice known as “birth tourism”. According to the State Department, traveling to childbirth in the United States is not a “legitimate pastime”.

The State Department’s rule, which was unveiled on Thursday, states that “birth tourism poses a risk to national security.” The department claims that birth tourism has created an industry that is “full of criminal activity, including international criminal systems”.

Under the new regulation, consular officials have the authority to refuse a visitor visa if there is reason to believe that the applicant intends to travel to the United States for the “primary purpose” of the birth.

If a consular officer has reason to believe that visa applicants are giving birth to a child while in the United States, the official should generally conclude that the main reason for the trip is to secure U.S. citizenship for their children ,

The U.S. visa policy change will take effect on Friday, January 24, when the Federal Register is scheduled to be published.

The US State Department did not specifically state how many babies were born in the United States due to “birth tourism”. It is a challenge to derive an exact number. However, the department estimates that “thousands of children” are born in the United States each year from people on non-immigration visas or doing business there.

In 2018, a total of approximately 3.8 million births were registered in the United States, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

The 14th amendment states that “all US-born or naturalized persons subject to their jurisdiction are United States citizens” floor “- which has long meant that US-born children are entitled to citizenship, too when her parents cannot show legal documents to be in the country.

The new U.S. regulation imposes restrictions on people wishing to enter the country on a Category B non-immigration visa, which includes temporary visits for pleasure.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham made a statement after the rule was published, describing “birth tourism” as a drain on hospital resources. Grisham added that the rule closes an “immigration gap” and defends American taxpayers from withdrawing their hard-earned dollars to fund direct and downstream costs related to birth tourism.

The rule applies only to countries whose citizens must apply for a visa before visiting the United States. The 39 countries whose citizens can visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa are not affected. These countries participate in the visa waiver program implemented by the Ministry of Internal Security. The U.S. State Department directive is not expected to affect admission standards for DHS in ports of entry.

President Trump was a frequent critic of birthright. It became a hot topic in 2015 when reports of labor-intensive “birth tourism” operations in California prompted then-Donald Donald candidate to demand the total elimination of first-time childbirth. Trump revived the discussion shortly before the 2018 midterm elections – and his government is now resuming it before the 2020 presidential election.

As the Associated Press reported last year, “Birth Tourism” was associated with several countries, including Russia, China and Nigeria.

The State Department said some of the countries that have been publicly associated with the practice have “very sensitive relationships with the United States.” And without going into detail, it warns that foreign entities may try to use the practice “for purposes that would endanger the security of the United States.”

The United States announced its first “birth tourism” federal charges in January last year, based on cases raised by the Obama administration. In early 2015, U.S. immigration and customs officials raided groups in southern California that charged Chinese women up to $ 60,000. They promised to help with their visas, travel and accommodation in “maternity hotels” so that their children could become US citizens.

The State Department’s new regulation also aims to make foreign travelers pay for medical care in the United States. The B-2 Visa Category for Tourism allows foreign citizens to visit the United States for a number of reasons, including tourism, friends or family, or under medical treatment. The new regulation states that visa applicants who come to the United States for medical care must demonstrate that they are able to bear all the costs of their treatment.