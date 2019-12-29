Trump action rally is good, but lags behind Obama and Clinton

Loading...

Trump's claim that stocks far outweigh what happened under previous presidents is based on a CNBC article that uses data from Bespoke Investment Group showing that the stock market performance under Trump is better than the typical earnings of the first three years of a president's term. Bespoke did not claim that Trump presided over the best winnings of all time.

Still, the rally under Trump now overtakes Republican presidents of the recent past, including Ronald Reagan, at this point in their presidency. And Trump could perhaps claim a particularly important milestone for 2019.

This could be the best year for stocks since 1997. Most investors are looking at the S&P 500 Index, which tracks 500 of the largest US publicly traded companies. It is up 29.3% so far this year.

The best calendar year for stocks under Obama was 2013, when the S&P 500 ended the year up 29.6% as the economy rebounded from the Great Recession. If this year exceeds this mark, it would be the best for stocks since the late 1990s.

About half of Americans have money in the stock market – mostly through pensions or 401 (k) retirement funds.

If the S&P 500 ended the year up 30%, it would only be the fifth time since the 1950s that the index crossed this 30% threshold. The stock market is open Monday and Tuesday, the last chance for a year-end rally.

While Trump likes to take credit for the big stock market in 2019, he rarely mentions last year when U.S. stocks posted negative annual returns. Stocks piled up last December after Trump proclaimed he was a "tariff man," a sign that his trade war would increase further, and the Federal Reserve said it would likely raise rates. # 39; s interest.

Many Wall Street analysts say Trump's tax cuts and deregulation contributed to the stock market surge during Trump's first year in office, but they attribute much of this year's gains to the Fed turnaround.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed, calling its leaders "heads of bones" for keeping interest rates too high. This year the Fed has lowered interest rates three times and the President of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has promised that he will do whatever it takes to keep up the pace # 39; s economy.

Investors cheered when the Fed shifted and boosted the economy. Lower interest rates make borrowing money less expensive and encourage people to invest in stocks because they earn so little interest in savings accounts or bonds.

"This year it was all due to the fact that the Fed had lowered rates," said Bran McMillan, chief investment officer of the Commonwealth Financial Network. "It is not so much that the companies are doing well. It is that the investors looked at the interest rates and realized that the stocks were going to be the ; great place and that they were willing to pay for it. "

Some warn that the stock market is now overvalued and showing signs similar to the dot-com boom, but McMillian notes that a recession and a market downturn tend to go hand in hand. Fears of a recession have largely subsided in recent months, as hiring and consumer spending have remained strong.

For the moment, cautious optimism abounds on Wall Street. Most economists predict another year of strong growth around 2% and stock market gains, although much more modest than this year. A scenario like this bodes well for Trump's re-election, according to historical models.

