Trump acquitted: Twitter responds after Senate indemnifies President Trump against charges

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday on two articles of allegations after a historic vote in the US Senate.

What happened: The Senate has not condemned Trump.

The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump for allegations of using the power of the presidency for its own benefits.

The Senate voted 53-47 to acquit Trump from blocking Congress’s investigation into his alleged abuses.

Reaction: Social media have had a number of responses to the news.

I will make a public statement by the @WhiteHouse tomorrow at noon to discuss the VICTORY of our country over the accusation of hoax!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 February 2020

America deserves better in the future, and I hope that we will no longer take such a partisan drive. #ImpeachmentVote

– Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) 5 February 2020

Truth wins

Justice done

President Trump: Forever acquitted

– Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) 5 February 2020

The republican party is united and President Trump will be acquitted. Mitt is completely wrong here, and he does not represent the opinion of Republicans in Congress.

– Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 5, 2020

NEWS: President Trump has been acquitted.

AND

A republican legislator in Utah has introduced a bill into the state legislature to recall American senators such as Mitt Romney.

WINNING never stops!

– Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) 5 February 2020

The world watched today as Donald Trump got away abusing the power of his office and hampering the legislature of this country.

The world will take note of it and act accordingly. This is an important and perhaps irreparable day in our history.

– Congressman Bass (@RepKarenBass) 5 February 2020

President Donald J. Trump is acquitted. The accusing sham is finally over. You hate to see it. #ImpeachmentVote

– Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) 5 February 2020

President Trump has been acquitted, a majority of the US Senate does NOT vote GUILTY on both of the accusation articles and is very briefly behind the 2/3 superpower needed for removal.

– Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) 5 February 2020

Trump acquitted on the first count, now vote on the second count. Is also acquitted.

And that’s it.

– Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 5, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump acquitted, justified and positioned stronger than ever to win re-election. Give Democrats a try, but you are not a party for our President Donald J. Trump. # TrumpPence2020 #KAG

– Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 5, 2020

Trump has been acquitted. It is impossible to exaggerate what this means for the integrity of our elections and the rule of law. But it’s not time to give up. It is time to demand, like never before, that the Senate be about election protection. I wrote about it. https://t.co/rfwKEq8q9Q

– Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) 5 February 2020

History will remember that the majority in this body did not look for evidence and instead decided that the President’s actions did not even require a second glance.

– Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) 5 February 2020