Trump acquitted in impeachment: John Legend’s reaction

The US president was acquitted of Congress’s abuse of power and disability. John Legend commented with a tweet

The impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States have ended. Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal yesterday, Wednesday, February 5, This update brings the word “end” to the third trial of this kind against a president in American history. Many artists, including John Legend, have used Twitter to express their thoughts and concerns.

The singer expressed his support for Utah Senator Mitt Romney, The Republican politician has indeed voted against Trump’s acquittal. This made him the only senator in history to vote for the dismissal of a president belonging to his party. “Good for Mitt Romney,” John Legend wrote on Twitter.

Good for Mitt Romney. https://t.co/MxgcbVNjDv

– John Legend (@johnlegend) February 5, 2020

The Senate voted (with a majority of 52 against 48) for the acquittal both regarding the abuse of power and the allegation of disability in Congress (53 against 47 votes).